Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises.
They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish.
But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be gone as Gilbert moves forward with taking part of their land and that of 45 of their neighbors in southeast Gilbert for a road-widening project. Most of the other properties in the area are 1 acre in size and some homeowners have horses.
Town Council in January unanimously approved eminent domain proceedings on the properties bordering Ocotillo Road on the north and south sides from Greenfield to Val Vista roads. Nine of the properties are in Gilbert’s jurisdiction and 37, including the Naddys’ land, are under the jurisdiction of Maricopa County.
None of the property owners were notified of the town’s intentions until after Council’s vote.
The project, already included in the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2022-31, calls for widening two-lane Ocotillo into four traffic lanes with a center turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and streetlights. The Town set aside $2.9 million to buy the properties.
Although Ocotillo Road currently dead ends at Greenfield and at Higley roads, Gilbert plans to rectify that with a 545-foot-long bridge with four travel lanes that will improve emergency response to some neighborhoods. The connected roadway would also provide a straight east-west travel corridor between Queen Creek and Chandler.
As it stands, the Naddys will lose 4,800 square feet of land – or 12 feet from their block wall facing Ocotillo Road for 400 feet, said Eric Naddy.
They also will lose a mature tree and a shed her mother put in, said Terri Naddy, who purchased the property with her mom, Susan, in 1997 when the closest grocery store was 9 miles away and people had to drive past at least two dairy farms to reach the home.
When Susan Farrington passed away in April 2020, the couple and their 13-year-old son moved into the home a month later.
“I am not one to lay down and roll over and play dead,” said Terri Naddy upon learning of the Town’s plans earlier this month. “We bought in a rural community and want to keep it that way.”
She’s printed a ream of fliers and spent over eight hours on Mother’s Day with a neighbor walking door to door and handed out over 500 notices to homes 1 square mile north of Ocotillo and 1 square mile south of the road.
She’s held a neighborhood meeting at her home attended by 30 people and she’s started a Change.org petition opposing the widening of Ocotillo Road, which had garnered 233 signatures in support by May 18
She even spoke on the issue at the May 17 Council meeting.
Naddy said widening the road will bring more noise and more vehicles, which will increase the danger for children in the neighborhood.
She noted that from 2015-19 there were only four minor traffic accidents on Ocotillo from Val Vista to Greenfield.
“If you build it, they will come,” she said.
Tracey Marcell agreed, saying “it’s a race track at night with two lanes.”
Marcell lives across the street from Naddy in Ocotillo Grove Estates, also on a county island. Her home is one of four where the backyards face onto Ocotillo Road. The high-end gated community has 20 homes, each sitting on almost 1 acre.
“We are the only HOA community affected by it,” said Marcell, who will lose 10 feet of her backyard.
Her neighbor, she said, planted 60 mature ficus trees as a sight and sound barrier at a cost of $3,000 each that will be uprooted along with a hot tub that needs to be removed.
Also a portion of the perimeter wall of Ocotillo Grove will have to come down and pushed back as well as a row of trees lining Ocotillo Road in front of the development removed.
“I don’t have the delusion that nothing will change,” Terri Naddy said. “I’m not opposed to growth.”
She said she would support the Town instead putting in a center turn lane on Ocotillo Road with a multi-use path for equestrian, bicycle and pedestrian use on one side and a sidewalk on the other side.
Naddy said in reviewing the Town’s 2014 Transportation Master Plan, she’s found information that discussed that a three-lane roadway would serve Gilbert adequately through 2035. The master plan is currently being updated.
But what Naddy is most upset about is that as a county resident she doesn’t have a say in a Town decision that affects her and her neighbors.
“If my voice is allowed to be heard, we can come to a mutually beneficial compromise,” she said.
She added that the Town can save a lot of money by not proceeding with its plans – buying up properties and relocating high-power utility poles.
“Gilbert is touting a rural format of their own community,” Naddy said. “The Gilbert Water Tower is an icon.”
She said Gilbert with over 260,000 residents could easily change its status to a city but instead chose to remain a town because it likes to hype itself as the largest town in the country.
“They want to protect their small-town feel but they don’t protect the people who want to keep the small-town feel,” she said.