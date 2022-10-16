After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road.
But they’ll have a fight on their hands.
Gilbert staff sat down last week with the affected homeowners to explain why it needed 130 feet of right-of-way – 65 feet on each side of Ocotillo Road from its center. This will allow the town to upgrade the two-lane roadway into four travel lanes and a center-turn lane.
“The Town of Gilbert is following all the rules and we’re doing it by the books,” said Town Engineer David Fabiano. “We’re not here to hurt or harm anybody.”
Nine of the properties are in Gilbert’s jurisdiction and 37 are in Maricopa County.
Fabiano said Ocotillo Road has been planned as a minor arterial for a couple of decades and without the improvement, congestion will only get worse.
Although Ocotillo Road currently dead -ends at Greenfield and at Higley roads, Gilbert plans to rectify that with a 545-foot-long bridge with four travel lanes.
The “signature bridge” over the future phase of Gilbert Regional Park will not only provide direct access to the public amenity but a straight east-west travel corridor between Queen Creek and Chandler.
About 4,200 cars per day now travel on Ocotillo but the Maricopa Association of Governments has projected that to increase to 22,000 cars per day by 2050, according to Fabiano.
He said a side benefit of connecting Ocotillo will be better response times for Fire Station No. 9, which sits on Ocotillo before it stops at Higley Road.
Currently the response time is seven minutes but the Ocotillo connection will bring that down to the optimal time of four minutes or even less, he said.
What’s driving the design is not the trees and sidewalks but everything under the roadway, such as public utilities and water pipelines, according to Assistant Town Manager Leah Rhineheimer.
She said staff explored in depth, trying to keep the rights-of-way to 55 feet on both sides of the road as residents wanted but it was not possible due to the easements the public utilities required. According to Fabiano, the Town’s three-decade-old standards for a minor arterial is a 65-foot right-of-way for each half of a road.
Fabiano explained that SRP on the south side of Ocotillo required a 10-foot easement, which would have increased the right-of-way to 75 feet and the water district on the north side needed a 20-foot easement, which would have meant an 85-foot right-of-way.
The water district, however, has agreed to reduce its easement to 14 feet and have it inside the 65-foot right-of way. SRP agreed to keep its 10-foot easement also inside the 65-foot right-of-way, leaving the town with 51 feet on the north side and 55 feet on the south, Fabiano said.
“It’s not ideal but it’s something we can work with,” he said, adding that both utilities indicated that if the rights-of-way aren’t kept at 65 feet than they would not be interested.
“They didn’t have to do it,” Rhineheimer noted. “They did it at the Town of Gilbert’s request.”
Fabiano and Rhineheimer also said that a right-of-way of less than 65 feet would compromise the ability of residents to see the road as they back out of their driveways.
As it is, there are already way too many conflict points on Ocotillo Road with seven intersections and 21 driveways, which “creates and causes a lot of challenges,” Fabiano said.
Town renderings showed the view of Ocotillo from a driveway lessening as the right-of-way decreases.
Fabiano said part of the widening project includes buying two vacant parcels and putting in sub-regional retention basins at an estimated cost of $2 million.
Currently all the drainage from the roadway goes onto the adjacent private properties, which are responsible for receiving, retaining and disposing of it but with the basins, that responsibility will go to the Town, he said.
Fabiano said appraisals on the remaining 36 properties are expected to resume shortly.
Ten properties were appraised before Council in June directed staff to look for options with less impact. Two appraisals have closed and two are in the process, according to Fabiano.
The Town anticipated it would take 2.5 years to complete the appraisals and widen Ocotillo Road.
But it may take longer as some of the residents are gearing up for a showdown in court.
“Yes, we have already retained an attorney,” said Stephanie Robertson, who stands to lose 20 feet across the front of her property.
“Initially, when we bought 20 years ago, we were told about the 10-foot easement and that the road would be widened to 55 feet,” she said. “Then Gilbert comes along six months ago and tells us it would be a 65-foot road.”
Fabiano said the 55-foot standard is Maricopa County’s. He blamed the county for not informing county island residents that Ocotillo Road was in Gilbert’s planning area and would fall under the Town’s standards.
“We are losing six 50-year-old producing pecan trees that front our property as well as a 40-foot-tall Aleppo pine,” Robertson said.
“That is what will be cut down within the 20 feet across the whole front of our property and instead, we get a five-lane road of traffic at 45 mph. How can we safely pull in our four-horse trailer?”
Robertson also said residents have been left in the dark about the project both by Gilbert and the county, which is taking the lead in acquiring the properties.
“We are the ones affected but we have no clue what, when or how,” she said. “We are beyond frustrated and angry. The town has not been transparent or honest about anything.”
Robertson said she won’t be able to sell her property because “sales fall out of escrow when people find out about the road widening.”
Terri Naddy, who’s been the spokeswoman for her neighbors with town staff and at council meetings, said she is planning to retain a lawyer.
She advocated for a three-lane roadway with a center-turn lane and disputed much of the town’s information on the project, including the need for a 65-foot right-of-way.
She said she’s provided a number of examples to the Town where it deviated from its standard and went with a 55-foot easement.
And, Naddy said it doesn’t matter what Gilbert’s standards are because the homes on Ocotillo Road were legally constructed under the standards that existed at the time. Her residence sits on nearly 2.5 acres.
Although the Town will compensate property owners for their loss, Naddy said, “It’s not the point. It doesn’t matter. It’s not a monetary thing for me.”
She said many of her neighbors’ homes are one 1-acre lots and if Gilbert takes part of their land, they will have less than an acre, which will forever reduce their property value.
“They cannot have my property,” said Naddy, who will lose over 4,000 square feet of land. “I will not sell it to them. They will have to take it from me via eminent domain.”