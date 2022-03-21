This home on East Lovebird Lane is one of six houses in Gilbert ZIP code 85297 that is listed in the seven figures. Listed at $3.9 million, the 8,956-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath house was built in 2013 in the Whitewing at Germann Estates community. Professionally designed by architect Shawn Roberts and built by Jason Check, the home includes a seven-car garage with turntable parking, a full basement with a shooting range and gym, a backyard with a life-sized chessboard and putting green – just to name a few amenities. (Special to GSN)