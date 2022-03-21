In yet another sign of the relentless increase in housing prices, the Valley’s top market analyst said the average price of a home listed in Gilbert ZIP codes 85297 and 85298 exceeds $1 million, putting it among 28 Valley postal zones with seven-figure list price averages.
“If rising house prices scare you, then the best place not to look is the average price for active listings,” the Cromford Report wrote. “Unless you are made of stern stuff, you should look away now.”
Cromford Report then proceeded to note that the average home list price in 85297 is $1,180, 505 – nearly double the $598,296 average list price in that ZIP code three years ago this month and ranked 20th among its list of high-dollar ZIP codes.
In 85298, the average list price is $1,070,875 – also nearly twice the $563,455 average list price in March 2019 and placing 25th among the 28 ZIP codes.
Leading that compilation is the Paradise Valley ZIP of 85253, with average list price of $7.2 million while the lowest is the Windsong area of Phoenix with just over $1 million.
That group of what Cromford Report calls “eye-watering numbers” also includes one ZIP code in Ahwatukee and four others in Phoenix, all of Carefree, Wickenburg and Cave Creek; seven in Scottsdale, two in Mesa, the Gold Canyon ZIP in Apache Junction and one each in South Tempe and Glendale.
To understand the significance of that, Cromford provides this stunning fact: Just three years ago, average list prices topping $1 million existed in only seven Valley ZIP codes.
Of course, the Cromford Report stresses, that doesn’t mean all the homes for sale in either of the two Gilbert ZIP codes are priced in the seven-figure range.
But, at the time of the Gilbert Sun News’ deadline, there weren’t many houses listed for sale in either ZIP code.
In 85297, six of the seven houses listed for sale exceeded seven figures, ranging from $1.1 million to $4.2 million. The outlier was priced at $819,000.
Homes for sale were a bit more plentiful in 85298. There were 13 listed and nine ranged in price from $1.2 million to $2.9 million. The other four ranged between $829,900 and $938,500.
“ZIP codes are often very small and the number of homes for sale may be minuscule right now,” the Cromford Report noted, adding that “average prices are often much higher than median prices” and “the majority of homes sell for less than the average price, something many people do not realize.
But those caveats hardly compensate for the fact, it said, that in most of those 28 ZIP codes, “if you are shopping for a home, you are looking at an average list price more than double what you would have seen three years ago. You are also looking at a tiny number of homes for sale compared with three years ago.”
Inflation is now fueling a fire in the housing market that existed well before $5-a-gallon gas was only the stuff of nightmares, experts say.
One factor is the availability of resale and new homes on the market – which last year see-sawed a bit but remained well below the number that would meet the demand and tip the scales that have been tilted way in favor of home sellers.
In fact, the Cromford Report noted, yet another downward trend in inventory is currently dominating the housing market throughout Maricopa and Pinal counties.
“The downward trend in supply that started in late October continued throughout February, but slowed down,” it stated.
“Demand is slightly below last year but given the sharp increase in interest rates, it is holding up pretty well. The market is cooler than a year ago, but not by much.”
The contract ratio – the total number of homes under contract versus total listings – dipped from 281 this time last year to a current 263,” Cromford said.
But that’s hardly something to celebrate when you realize that “in a normal market, this would be somewhere between 30 and 60.”
With inflation driving up the cost of building materials, new-home prices are going up and that in turn is adding more fuel to the fire in the resale market, experts say.
“Prices are rising at colossal speed,” Cromford said. “The median sales price is up from $425,000 to $445,000 in two months and looks likely to break $470,000 by the end of the second quarter. The third quarter is always a slower period and we may get some respite from the rising prices between June and September.”
It’s not like homes aren’t being built, of course.
Storage café, a blog that primarily monitors the storage facility industry, reported last week that Phoenix was the fourth most active metropolitan area in the country for real estate construction over the last 10 years – behind, respectively, Dallas, Houston and New York City.
It said between 2012 and 2022, 207,370 single-family home permits and 95,330 multifamily building permits had been issued in the Phoenix Metro region.
Home prices likely will continue to rise, according to what several national experts said last week.
While 2022 began with predictions of a cool-down in the market, many are revising their predictions.
Zillow initially said prices would grow by 11% this year, compared to an 18.8% growth rate in 2021. But in February, Zillow said it now sees home prices to grow by 17.3% this year.
Fannie Mae at first predicted resale home prices would rise by 7.9% this year. Last week it bumped that projection to an 11.2% increase.
“There are plenty of observers suggesting the market is due for a downturn, but the market is not giving off any data to support that opinion,” Cromford said. “Supply remains extremely low with no sign of significant new supply of homes to buy. Demand is down a little but seems to be extremely resilient and although it is lower than last year, it remains very strong by historic standards.
“A change may happen,” it added. “Right now there is no change to report.”
“In Arizona, we have a history of building more and more homes until there is a very obvious reason to stop,” it continued. “There will come a time, and nobody knows exactly when it will be, when we have built enough shelter for the population and demand sinks below supply. It seems likely that we will see that in rentals before we see it in homes for purchase.”