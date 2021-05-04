Gilbert is officially adding a new hotel tomorrow when a ribbon cutting is held for a Holiday Inn Express & Suites near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Gateway Hotels Partners, LLC, a commercial real estate joint venture between Barney Family Investments, Inc. and Peak Hospitality, LLC, is opening the hotel at 5530 S. Power Road.
“With the influx of companies and visitors to Gilbert this Holiday Inn Express & Suites offers an accessible, comfortable stay for both families and business travelers,” said Jason Barney, president of Barney Family Investments, the commercial land developer for this project.
“People also have the versatility to conduct virtual or in-person meetings in the comfort of one of the meeting rooms,” he said.
The 55,000-square-foot Holiday Inn Express has 98 guest rooms and includes exercise and pool facilities.
The décor, amenities and 700-square-foot meeting space “provide patrons with a practical, yet refined experience,” a spokeswoman said.
The architect was Dekker Perich Sabatini and the contractor Porter Brothers Construction, a family-owned business based in Gilbert.
“Gilbert continues to grow as a community and see increased business investment and visitation,” said Dan Henderson, town economic development director. “The Holiday Inn Express is a welcome addition to accommodate our key markets of business travelers, youth sports, and those visiting to see family and explore Arizona.”
Located two miles from Gateway Airport, developers called it “the ideal first-stop destination for business travelers.”
Currently, five airlines service the airport including Allegiant, WestJet, Swoop, Avelo Airlines and Sun Country Airlines.
The Barney Family has been developing residential and commercial real estate projects in Gilbert for over 45 years. Peak Hospitality owns and operates two other hotels in Gilbert.