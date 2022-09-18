Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”
Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
“It slowly progressed over the 20 years since we moved in and Susan moved in,” Sloan said of neighbor Susan Wellman. “My wife and her were friends, like sisters. It’s just been a strain on the relationship.”
Finally, in March 2020, Sloan had enough and went to his homeowners association for help.
“They were already getting the wheels in motion at the time,” he said. “The neighbors are being held hostage because who wants to buy a home where there’s a hoarder nearby?”
After several letters to Wellman demanding she clean up her property – and remove unauthorized shacks in the backyard, dead trees and the personal items stored in the front yard, porch and driveway – went unanswered, the Val Vista Lakes Community Association sued in February 2021.
Wellman told the Gilbert Sun News that she got in over her head for helping others in need.
Court records detail the association’s side.
The HOA’s suit said Wellman broke the covenants of the CC&Rs by not maintaining her property, calling it “a nuisance” and a “quintessential hoarder house.”
After Wellman failed to respond to the suit, the court filed a default judgment June 2, 2021, and gave the association the right to go onto her property and fix the violations, including tearing down the shed – and charge her for the clean-up costs if she failed to do so herself.
The court also awarded the association attorney fees and costs totaling $7,653 with a 4.25% annual interest rate.
Wellman took no action.
On June 24, crews entered her property and “substantially cleaned up the majority of the property…hauling multiple truckloads of trash, debris and personal items from the property,” according to court documents.
But the workers were unable to remove an unapproved shed, claiming Wellman refused to unlock it in order to remove the items inside.
The association’s suit also stated that Wellman “frequently brought personal items and belongings, which had already been removed, back to the property” prompting the HOA to ask the court in August 2021 for sanctions.
The court granted that motion on Nov. 8, giving Wellman two weeks to remove any unapproved sheds, trash and debris.
On Nov. 17, the HOA sent another letter to Wellman, demanding she removed all personal items and belongings inappropriately stored outside on her property.
After 15 days, crews again went onto Wellman’s property to remove one remaining shed and other items.
The HOA filed a $38,000 lien on Wellman’s house, which included the cost for the two clean-ups, late fees and attorney fees. Last month, it moved to foreclose on her house.
Wellman said the stuff began piling up after she took in and cared for her sick mother, who died of cancer.
She then took in her nephew, followed by a longtime friend. Both got both sick and died, she said..
“It was back to back and when they died, I didn’t know what to do with their stuff,” she said. “So I stacked it on the table and covered it for when I have time to go through it and donate it. What looked important I kept so their kids could get the stuff.
“It wasn’t like junk in the yard. It was stuff their families would have wanted and was worth a lot of money and so I covered them from the weather.”
Later, one of her daughters who was still living at the house brought home a friend who had no place to live.
Things escalated from there, Wellman, 63, said.
“It basically started because I was helping some people that were homeless and had problems,” she said. “Some of them have been in jail and had been released and had no family to help them.”
She said at first, she would pay for hotels for them, but it got to the point she couldn’t afford to do that. So, she offered them shelter under her roof.
“It just snow-balled,” she said. “It was more than I had anticipated. At the same time, it was hard to tell people who don’t have anywhere to go and have no money” to leave.
“I’ve watched them try to get jobs and as soon as they say they’ve been in jail or are homeless they are immediately excluded.”
She said that when she worked as a Phoenix Fire paramedic, she used to transport homeless people to the hospital and saw the struggles they faced and the lack of help available to them. The City of Phoenix declined to verify if Wellman worked as a paramedic for 23 years before retiring in 2002.
Wellman said most of the items in her backyard came from the homeless individuals. She did at one time also have two inoperable vehicles parked in her driveway.
“What I’ve learned about how they make money is they find junk and sell it and trade it,” Wellman said. “When these people came here they would bring things to try and sell or do something with and so that’s when it got worst.”
She added that some of the items in her backyard included building materials, such as floor tiles and cabinets, that she had purchased for a remodel.
She claimed her neighbors began waging a campaign against her after she allowed people to stay at her home and “before I knew it, I was the leper of the neighborhood.”
“These aren’t bad people,” Wellman said. “It’s people I’ve met and I understand where they’re coming from and they need help.”
Wellman said she didn’t respond to the HOA’s request to clean up her home because she “had back surgery” and “had ankles and knees operated on” and her brother was in hospice.
“I told them I would work with them and do the best I could,” she said. “It was hard for me to get rid of things dragged over here.”
She also questioned why the HOA would go after her for the six sheds in her backyard as one was there when she bought her house in 2002 and the others were put there two decades ago.
“It’s not fair to ask me to remove them when they’ve been there for 20 years,” she said. “What am I going to do with the stuff that I had?”
She said the HOA hired a junk company to clean her property and took everything – twice.
“They took the patio furniture off the front patio, the potted plants, the hose, lawn mowers, all the remodeling supplies,” she said. “They took everything they possibly could.
“It’s ridiculous that they could do that to somebody. I’ve never seen anything like that. I’ve never done anything to anybody. I’ve helped everyone. I’ve gone out of my way and because I was a nice person, this all happened.”
Now that the HOA is seeking to foreclose on her house to recoup payment, Wellman said she’s borrowed money and hired an attorney to fight it. Olen Lenets with Rose Law Group declined to comment for the story.
“It’s totally made me feel horrible,” Wellman said. “It’s cost me everything I had.”
Her neighbors, however, can’t wait to see her go. A pile of stuff was again piled up on Wellman’s driveway last week.
“Well, she was such as nice lady, a very helpful lady,” said a neighbor who met Wellman 10 years ago when she moved to the cul de sac. “She even had access to my backyard when I was out of town.”
But about four or five years ago, transients and stuff began showing up at Wellman’s house and it got so bad that she had to fumigate her house because of the rats, said the woman, who did not want her name used.
“I use to feel sorry for her but not anymore,” she said. “She’s done this all herself. She doesn’t understand how this affects the neighborhood.”
The woman said Wellman would have up to a dozen people at one time staying at her home.
Another neighbor, who also requested anonymity, said she feared the people Wellman allowed into her house.
“My problem is I’m scared,” she said. “People coming and going very much is unnerving me. I’ve even witnessed them coming up over my fence from my yard into another yard.
“It’s just very unnerving because it never stops. They argue, they sleep outside and it’s been on thing after another with police here almost every day.”
“She needs to go; she can’t control all her hoarding.”