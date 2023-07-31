The 307-home Vintage Ranch Homeowners Association says it was deprived of its ability to weigh in on a 352-unit apartment that Gilbert Town Council eventually approved.
The association has filed a claim alleging the town failed to ensure that the project applicant adequately notified Vintage Ranch of the Stillwater Rivulon apartments planned for 10.31 acres near the southwest corner of Lindsay and Pecos roads.
The association claimed it didn’t become aware of the development until late March 2023 and wants a meeting with town officials.
Attorney Josh Bolen, representing the HOA, said his clients seek a “productive discussion,” but added:
“Should the town continue to ignore the rights of the association and its members, the association will have no choice but to seek relief from the courts,” Bolen said.
Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said last week that the June 8 notice of claim is under review.
She said that under the Town Code, the project’s applicant is responsible for notifying all homeowners associations or property owners associations within 1,000 feet of the property.
“The town received the applicant’s affidavit for their notifications as part of the Town Code requirements,” she said. She did not answer the question if the town will meet with the association as requested.
Nationwide Realty Investors issued a statement early this year that said: “The applicant complied with the Town of Gilbert’s public hearing requirements, notice mailings and site postings.”
Bolen did not respond to questions but he noted in the claim that “in the association’s absence, the Planning Commission has approved several variances for the project that will harm the association, including permitting an additional fifth floor for the apartments and diminishing the green space within the development.”
“These changes will increase an influx of traffic that directly impacts the association, as well as driving residents of the new apartments to use green spaces and parks maintained by and for the association and its members,” he said.
Bolen said the association was not notified about a March 28, 2022, virtual neighborhood meeting on the project.
According to staff, no one from the public attended.
“Notice of the early neighborhood meetings was grossly insufficient,” Bolen said.
“Proof of such notice is required to be submitted and reviewed by the Town as part of the pre-application process, pursuant to the code,” he said.
Bolen said notice of public hearings for the project was also insufficient.
“Public records indicate that the notices given to Vintage Ranch during all phases of development were sent to an address in Scottsdale,” he said.
He said it wasn’t until March 2023 that the applicant began sending notices to the association’s correct address in Phoenix.
“This address is on record and easily accessible to the public via the Arizona Corporation Commission or a simple Google search for the association,” Bolen said.
While he acknowledged that the town’s code doesn’t expressly require notice to be sent to any particular address, he said that “generally recognized legal principles pertaining to notice – as well as common sense – require that notice is reasonably calculated to inform interested parties and give them an opportunity to respond.”
Bolen faulted the applicant – a land-use law firm – and the town’s principal planner and planning manager for not doing a basic web search in the first place to find the association’s right mailing address.
Gilbert requires applicants to notified property owners within 300 feet of the site and HOAs within 1,000 feet.
For public hearings, the applicant must submit to the town a signed affidavit with copies of the mailing addresses before the hearing. An affidavit of neighborhood notice dated Sept. 22, 2022, was submitted.
Bolen maintained that the town has “produced no public records indicating that the association received notice for either the required neighborhood meeting or subsequent public hearings prior to March 20, 2023.”
Harrison said the town has since provided the requested documents.
“Despite the applicant’s failure to provide adequate neighborhood notice regarding the development, the town has approved general plan amendments, rezoning, and even preliminary site development,” Bolen said.
He acknowledged that the association was unlikely able to stop the development “despite the clear violation of its rights.”
Although the public did not attend the virtual presentation, some nearby residents did speak out against the project later during the in-person meetings.
In October 2022, despite the Planning Commission continuing the Stillwater Rivulon project to November, residents spoke and raised concerns about the project’s impact on schools, traffic and quality of life.
They said that there were already too many apartments in the area and that it was not the right fit for the mixed-used 280-acre Rivulon development, home to Fortune 500 companies such as Deloitte and Morgan Stanley and restaurants.
A commissioner did question staff about the notification process after a disproportionate number of people claimed that they were not notified about the proposed project.
The town planner on the project explained that a limited number of people were notified because “this area is quite a distance from those other communities” and that the requirement was met.
The following month, despite residents yet again in opposition, the commissioners voted 5-1 to recommend the council approve the minor General Plan amendment and rezone. Planning staff and the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce also supported the proposed project.
Council signed off on the project Nov. 15, converting the land from business park use to multifamily-high.
Stillwater Rivulon is planned to be five stories tall with 28 studios, 228 one-bedroom units, 82 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, open courtyard, co-working space and an indoor fitness area.