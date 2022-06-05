One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads.
Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
“That’s part of Arizona’s history,” said Clarence Threatt. “I’m from Oklahoma (where) we have property that is on the National Historic Register that is being restored.
“You’re taking that building away. No one will ever know that there was a historic site there. Plus, that farm used to provide peacocks and everyone use to come to that neighborhood to see what that farm was providing people.”
Threatt was one of eight residents, mostly from Stonebridge Lakes Estates, who spoke out against the project. Access to the proposed site is through the Stonebridge neighborhood.
Stacy Riddell said extending Silverado Street, which currently dead-ends at the site location, will bring more traffic into the area. Her house is located right where the road stops.
“There is the concern of safety of my kids, my grandkids and the other kids on that street,” Riddell said.
Riddell, who works from home full-time, also said that the construction of the homes will bring dust, noise and drive pests such as scorpions and rats into her neighborhood.
“I grew up in the countryside,” she said. “I bought my home because I got a little bit of that country while I was still in the Town of Gilbert. I saw the animals, I fed the goats, I fed the horses. My kids enjoyed that, my grandkids enjoy it today and now we are going to lose that dead-end street.”
Rob Guderian, a 21-year resident at Stonebridge, said although access to the parcel will be on public roads, it will go through Stonebridge HOA property.
He said traffic from Lindsay Road to the parcel will need to cross over a bridge on Stonebridge Drive.
“Our HOA is responsible for maintaining the landscaping, the stonework and the lights on that bridge,” he said. “This new development will be coming in and they will be using that as their entrance and egress from their subdivision but not responsible for any of the costs of doing that.”
Lisa Ross, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 28 years, said she doesn’t oppose development when it’s done in cooperation with the residents around them.
She said the Town finally repaved the streets in the neighborhood a few years ago after a long wait by the residents and now construction trucks will be deteriorating the roads.
“What condition are the streets going to be left in?” she said. “I wish you would hold off voting on this project until some of these concerns are worked out.”
She also decried the loss of the site.
“Is there anything that can be done to preserve that home even if it’s moved to another (location)?” she said. “Let’s preserve our history here. We are Gilbert. This is our history.”
According to a staff report, the well-maintained home was built in 1916 and is one of the 20 oldest remaining buildings in Town.
However, it’s not listed with the National Register of Historic Places, said planner Noah Schumerth.
He told commissioners that planners went to great lengths to try and save the building.
“We did everything we could within our legal capabilities to explore what we could do with the home,” he said, noting that the Historical Society was contacted and the developer was made aware of public comments regarding the site. “Unfortunately, the planning staff has exhausted its means.”
Ryan Larsen, co-founder of Porchlight based in Gilbert, said he understands the concerns with the home on the site.
“I recognize that it’s an old home,” the Gilbert resident said. “We are going to do our best to incorporate some of that architecture into our plans.”
Some of those architectural elements included the exposed rafter tails, a mix of stucco and siding and window pop outs, Larsen added. He then showed a design contemplated for one of the homes using those elements.
“We’re trying to get some of that farmhouse architecture and maintain some of the character of the property,” Larsen said.
He said he didn’t know how to address the problem of pests stirred up by the construction but noted that it would be temporary.
“In terms of access and things like that, they are public rights-of-way,” he said. “I wasn’t aware that the bridge was the responsibility of the HOA. I am open to a dialogue on that but the physical bridge itself sounds like it’s maintained by the Town of Gilbert.”
Commissioners saw no reason to deny the applicant’s request for a preliminary plat and open space plan for the project. The final plat will go to Town Council for approval at a later date.
“It’s not a registered historical site, we are not a historic preservation board, so our hands are really tied in that regards,” said Commissioner Anthony Bianchi. “I don’t see any reason to not approve this as a preliminary plat.”