Voters within Higley Unified School District’s boundaries will decide if they want a higher property tax to pay off a proposed $95 million bond to fund things such as renovating buildings, replacing aging buses and buying out one of two controversial lease agreements.
Ballots start going out Oct. 6 to eligible voters for the Nov. 2 all-mail election. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4.
“Without the passage of the bond, Higley USD will face the wider impact of the reduced state education funding,” said Ben Harrison, chairman of the Bond Political Action Committee. “Facilities that are in need of repairs will go without. Students in need of devices to support learning will not have them provided.
“And, HUSD will be in a poor position to accommodate the growth that Higley is experiencing now.”
The state during the recession cut school funding, which forced many districts to delay projects.
Since 2009, the state cut $4.56 billion dollars to public schools and those cuts haven’t been restored, according to the Arizona School Boards Association.
HUSD says it is one of the state’s fastest growing school districts and anticipates it will add 3,000 more students to its current count of 12,500 over the next five years.
“For the general public, it is difficult to comprehend how our state leadership has funding deficits to common sense needs for our students and teachers, but that perception doesn’t change the reality of the schools needs,” Harrison said, adding:
“Districts continue to put forth these bond and override efforts because they are facing needs that go unmet by our state Legislature. This has been the situation for decades and it never should have been this way.”
Harrison, a former district teacher, said the PAC so far is seeing support for the bond.
“From the community, there has been a tremendous amount of conversation and positivity supporting our school community with the bond,” he said. “It seems like our message of moving the district forward, together, has resonated with the voters.”
The bond with interest would cost property owners an estimated $137 million when it’s paid off. For a typical home with an assessed value of $250,000, the property tax is estimated to be $163 a year, according to the district’s voter pamphlet.
There are no arguments opposing the bond in the pamphlet. The bond spending would be spread over five years.
The last time voters decided on a school-spending measure was in 2019 when they approved continuing a 15-percent override, which is funded by a property tax increase.
The district proposes spending the bulk of the bond – 33.7 percent or $32 million – to retire one of two controversial and costly leases executed in 2012.
At the time, the district was seeing explosive student growth and entered agreements where it leased two new buildings for 40 years from a nonprofit. The buildings currently house the Cooley and Sossaman campuses, the district’s first and only middle schools.
The total cost of the two leases over their lifetime to the district is nearly $160 million, according to the state auditor general in July.
That move ended up costing the district three times more than what it would have cost for an outright purchase, the district’s acting CFO said in April during discussion about the bond.
The auditor general’s findings resulted from an investigation into then-Superintendent Denise Birdwell’s dealings during her employment at HUSD.
A grand jury indicted Birdwell for allegedly engineering the leases by rigging the bids and taking payoffs. She also is accused of misusing public monies while at the district. She and two others involved in the case have a trial date set for April 7, 2022.
The next big spend is $27 million for more classrooms, adding specialty building spaces and upgrading and remodeling buildings.
Technology and safety projects make up 16.3 percent of the bond spending. Projects included teacher and student laptops, network and wireless, phones and projectors.
The district also is looking to spend $11 million to do major maintenance such as replacing HVAC units and for roofing and flooring projects; $3.5 million for replacement buses and $2.5 million buy land to build a potential school north of Pecos Road.