In the topsy-turvy world of COVID-19, Higley Unified School District students for now will have two options – return to classrooms or stay at home for remote learning when the academic year begins July 27.
A district taskforce last week presented an update of the plan for reopening schools at a Governing Board’s study session that lasted 3.5 hours.
“What you see and hear tonight is probably going to change,” Superintendent Mike Thomason said. “We enter with caution that we know what we say tonight may change tomorrow.”
Thomason said there were discussions about delaying the start of school but that would limit the length of breaks and may not benefit students if schools are closed again.
Thomason is recommending that the board not move the start date and keep the current calendar’s two-week breaks every nine weeks, which he said could allow for natural breaks that would flatten the virus curve or provide isolation periods.
Dawn Foley, assistant superintendent of K-12 Educational Services, said it will be important for parents to indicate which of the two options they want in order for the district to appropriately staff positions. A form asking them to make their choice was expected to go out at the end of last week.
Foley also said parents who feel uncomfortable sending their children to school could have their students learn from home and later transition them back into the classroom and vice-versa.
What models look like
For students returning to school five days a week, there will be a modified arrival and dismissal process with in-classroom distancing occurring as much as possible. At schools with dyad and triad schedules, the plan proposed having the students stay put in the classroom and for the teachers to move.
Extracurricular activities also will be modified, with protocols such as having art students bring in their own supplies.
Athletes will not be sharing personal equipment and there will be sterilization of equipment and facilities after an event.
Social distance will be practiced during breakfast, lunch, recess and when kids transition between classes, according to staff. That likely will mean students will eat six feet apart from their friends and classmates.
There will be no sharing of devices, supplies and curriculum among students as much as possible.
Full-time remote learners will be provided with devices and hotspots, live-teacher sessions for engagement and interaction, small-group sessions to help those with additional needs.
Unlike in fourth quarter, there will be attendance taken and grades handed out.
Board Vice President Kristina Reese asked who will do the cleaning of desks between classes. Staff responded they’re considering having students clean their own space.
In both options, students will use the learning platform Canvas.
Survey findings
In surveys returned on June 8, an overwhelming number of parents and employees favored a return to school buildings at 88 percent and 90 percent respectively.
There were 4,318 parental responses, representing 7,500 students in all grade levels and school sites, for a 60 percent response rate, according to staff. Among employees, 899 took the survey for a 62 percent response rate.
The survey showed 3,468 parents were against the district providing remote learning only with 788 in favor of the proposal.
Reese noted the survey was taken before the drastic spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and that the numbers may not reflect what people are now feeling.
Overall, there was a strong desire among respondents for a return to normal, including for lunch, recess, after-school sports and extracurricular activities, according to Sherry Richards, curriculum director. She added some parents want students to wear masks and some who were so adamant against them that they would not send their children to school if masks were mandatory.
Thomason said the use of masks will be strongly encouraged and recommended on campus after the Maricopa County’s and Gilbert’s mask mandates expire.
Board member Greg Wojtovich, who has a family member who recovered from COVID-19, stressed the importance of masks to protect teachers, some who have underlying health conditions.
Most East Valley districts will require most students to wear masks. Chandler Unified, Mesa Public Schools, Tempe Union and Kyrene have all announced mask mandates in their reopening plans.
Cleaning protocols
The district will increase deep cleaning of facilities, playgrounds, restrooms and has so far spent close to $100,000 for personal protection equipment, thermometers, 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer and additional cleaning supplies, according to Thomason. The district also has purchased specialized disinfecting equipment such as two backpack cordless electrostatic sprayers.
“Our warehouse is full,” he said.
The district may be able to recoup some of that expense under a plan Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out last week to help districts reopen.
Hand sanitizer stations are being installed at all Higley campuses and the district office. The district also has a COVID-19 cleaning crew – dubbed the Ghostbusters Squad – which can sanitize an entire campus in about an hour should there be a positive or suspected COVID-19 case.
Health guidelines
District nurse Jillian Fulton said a daily family-health screening expectation has been developed for parents before they send their children to school. The screening includes questions such as if a child is experiencing a fever, new onset or worsening cough or shortness of breath and if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fulton said anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed on campus.
Students and staffers diagnosed with the virus must be fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine, have two negative tests in a row and have a written release from a health provider before returning to school.
Those who don’t take a lab test must be fever-free for 72 hours without medication, must show an improvement in symptoms and wait 10 days from the onset of the symptoms before they can return to a campus.
Positive employee cases will be reported to the Human Resources director and student cases to the district nurse. In both cases, notifications will be sent out to potentially exposed staff and to potentially exposed student families.
Reese urged parents to work with the district to help stem the virus’ spread.
“Parents, it’s absolutely imperative they work with us and understand we need kids kept home if they are sick,” she said. “Kids are low-risk but they are huge carriers. Please don’t dose them with Motrin or Tylenol and send them to school because you have to go to work. I get it. Figure out another alternative, have a plan ahead of time. It’s not a matter of if but a matter of when.”
Attendance
Foley said the district will suspend auto-generated attendance letters sent to parents when their children miss school because they give a mixed-message that contradicts CDC guidelines about when to keep students home. However, the auto-dialer for unverified absences will continue to go out daily because the state requires them.
Foley said it will be vital for parents to communicate with the district if their children are sick for an extended period of time so staff can transition them to remote learning.
She said the district is rolling out an app for parents to report absences.
“Things like perfect attendance are contradictory to our new normal,” she said.
Bus transportation
For students returning to campuses and taking the bus, protocols have been recommended.
Students will continue to have assigned seats and students from the same household may sit together, according to Josh Crosby, transportation director.
Because the 6-foot distancing is impossible on a bus, masks will be highly requested and “highly recommended” for students, according to Thomason.
Special-education drivers and aides, who have to secure wheelchairs or strap a student in a seatbelt will be given face shields, Crosby said. Face shields also will be available for teachers who request them.
Hand sanitizers will be available for the driver to dispense as needed.
During transit, the buses will have a few windows left opened to increase airflow and all seats and handrails will be disinfected after each trip, he said.
When not in use, buses will be parked with all windows and doors closed to increase the temperature inside the bus to 133-plus degrees, which would kill the virus within 15 minutes, Crosby said. He added the district had already been disinfecting buses especially during cold and flu season.
Thomason said there was a concern about children left behind in hot buses and Crosby explained that drivers are required to walk the bus after each trip and if they turn off the ignition and exit before going to the back of the bus to press a button, the bus’s horns and lights go off, alerting others in the yard.
Cafeteria service
Sam Schmale of Chartwells K12, which provides the food service for the district, said changes for the new school year include eliminating all self-serve items at elementary schools, but not at the middle or high schools because those students are better informed on safety guidelines.
There will be signs posted to promote physical distancing and students will be required to use their ID card for any food purchases to eliminate contact with keypads, according to Schmale.
Additionally, more areas to serve food will be set up at the middle and high schools to help spread out the students, he said.
He added that he plans to meet with each school administration in July to tailor food service to their location.
Reese said the board is making the best decision it can based on information it gets.
“We are checking multiple places but event the CDC has contradictory information on their website,” she said. “We can only be as good as the information we have available to us.”
Foley emphasized there is more work that needs to be done on the reopening plan.
“As you see, pieces of this that still needs work,” she said. “Again, we are not done. We are giving you and the community an update on where we’ve been over the last 24 days.”
Continual plan updates are expected up to the day before school begins.