Higley Unified School District Governing Board voted 4-0 Tuesday to accept Dr. Dawn Foley’s resignation as superintendent, a little over two years after she stepped into that role.
Foley’s last day of employment will be June 30, according to Karen Johnson, Human Resources executive director. Foley was not at the meeting Tuesday.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Foley for her dedication during her time with us, which led to remarkable achievements for our district,” said a statement released by the district later in the day. “As she moves forward, we wish her the very best in her future endeavors”
Associate Superintendent Sherry Richards will be the lead administrator as the district search for a new superintendent.
The board met for nearly five hours behind closed doors before approving Foley’s resignation and her performance pay.
Board members Amanda Wade and Michelle Anderson declined to say why Foley resigned. Board members Anna Van Hoek, Kristina Reese and President Tiffany Shultz attended the executive session and brief meeting via telephone. Reese left the discussion after executive session and did not cast a vote.
The board appointed Foley superintendent in July 2021 after she had been serving unofficially in that capacity since the year prior when then-Superintendent Michael Thomason unexpectedly resigned. Foley’s original contract was to end June 30, of this year but the board had extended it to June 30. 2025.
Her annual salary was $208,650, according to district spokeswoman Teresa Joseph.