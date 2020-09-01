Higley Unified School District is bringing students and teachers back into the classroom five days a week on Sept. 8, provided COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
The Governing Board last Wednesday voted 4-1 to move up full in-person learning after it had earlier this month approved a resolution to return to in-class instruction Oct. 12 or earlier if state and county health benchmarks are met.
All district students began fulltime remote learning July 27.
“I think that our failure rate of our kids within our district is very high,” Vice President Kristina Reese said. “It’s very clear they are struggling. We need to get them in front of their teachers. I think it is time for our kids to get back to school.”
The board noted that if cases were to shoot back up before then, it will hold an emergency meeting to delay the reopening.
But data released by the Maricopa County Public Health Department the day after the board met showed a continued downward trend in COVID-19 data.
Gilbert Public Schools is allowing students to return to campuses part-time beginning Sept. 8 with the intention of full-time, in-class learning starting Sept. 21.
HUSD is following the state’s three recommended benchmarks for reopening and the county’s dashboard that drills COVID-19 data down to the district level. The benchmarks call for 14 days of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals, less than 7 percent of new tests coming back positive for the virus and less than 10 percent of hospital visits with COVID-19 symptoms.
According to the most recent county data, HUSD is in the yellow for moderate COVID-19 risk with a recommendation for hybrid learning, which Higley Unified does not offer.
Under the county color coding, green for all three benchmarks means minimal community spread and traditional learning could resume; yellow is moderate spread and hybrid learning is recommended while one or more benchmarks in the red is substantial and necessitates remote learning.
The data is 12 days old when it is posted around 4 p.m. every Thursday at Maricopa.gov/5594/school-metrics.
According to the state health data, Maricopa County is meeting the two weeks of decline in cases per 100,000 people and in hospital visits but not meeting the benchmark of less than 7 percent of new tests coming back positive for the coronavirus.
HUSD on the county dashboard is showing green in two benchmarks and yellow for cases per 100,000 people, an improvement from the week prior, said Dr. Dawn Foley, assistant superintendent of K-12 Educational Services.
Foley said the projection is that the cases numbers will continue to drop.
The district is showing green for all three benchmarks because it combined the metrics from both the state and county and took the highest score of each metric.
That didn’t sit well for board member Scott Glover, who called it “cherry picking” to get the desired numbers.
He applauded the teachers who noticed that too and called the district out on it.
Reese said the benchmarks are recommendations and not requirements for schools to follow in deciding when to reopen campuses.
About 10 teachers and 25 others submitted comment cards that were read into the record at Wednesday’s meeting. Teachers were notified Tuesday about the board’s intentions.
The district is not allowing the public to attend the meetings. Over 650 people tuned into the virtual meeting last week.
An overwhelming majority of the people who submitted comments said it was too soon to return to campuses and the district should wait to October. Only two people wanted the district to reopen schools on Sept. 8.
Before taking the vote, Glover, a teacher, threw out statistics for his fellow board members to keep in mind – including that over 70,000 children have tested positive since August.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics report, Arizona is No. 1 for children, ages 0-19, hospitalized for COVID-19 among 22 states and second for deaths among 23 states.
Arizona also was No. 1 out of nine states reporting for positive children cases.
Glover said if the motion to reopen schools sooner does pass, he advised the district’s cabinet to go out and talk to teachers instead of communicating by email.
“You all have a lot of work to do,” he said. “I don’t want us to be the next J.O. Combs.”
That school district in San Tan Valley announced it was reopening schools Aug. 17 but was forced to cancel it after dozens of teachers staged a sick-out.
Board member Jill Wilson said they’ve received countless emails from people on both sides of the issue – those concerned for the students’ physical health and those concerned about the students’ mental health.
She urged people not to judge others for the decision they make for their children and to be kind to one another as school reopening has divided the community.
During the board presentation, district nurse Jillian Fulton reviewed risks of not wearing a mask versus wearing a mask. Students and employees will be required to wear masks upon return.
Board member Greg Wojtovich questioned who will be responsible in making sure students are wearing their masks and was concerned that teachers already have to do cleaning in between teaching.
“Everyone is alert to who is not wearing a mask,” said Fulton, who added it will be teachers who will monitor for face covering.
Wojtovich also was assured that the district had enough cleaning supplies and crew on hand for when school reopens.
Fulton also went over who is considered a primary versus a secondary contact and the notification process in place if there is a positive COVID-19 case.