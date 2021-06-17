The Higley Unified School District Governing Board has called for a special election to approve a $95 million capital bond issue.
Board President Kristina Reese said the Nov. 2 election will be all-mail with no polling places – which is a typical procedure followed by the county during off-election years.
The board’s announcement means homeowners within the district’s boundaries likely will have two bond issues to vote on since the Town Council also has called for a bond vote.
The last day to register to vote in the bond election will be Oct. 4.
At the third and final review of the proposed bond issue May 19, HUSD Acting Chief Financial Officer Jeff Gadd explained the bond would fund a host of items within the district from fiscal year 2022-23 and through 2026-27.
Gadd said the largest allocation of bond funding, $32 million, would go towards a possible outright purchase of one of two currently leased middle schools, Cooley or Sossaman.
Gadd said at an April 7 board meeting each middle school would have cost between $20 million and $25 million to build and own outright when the decision to lease was made in 2013.
If the district carried out one of the current lease schedules to its completion in 2052, and included principal and interest, “those schools are costing you three times what you would have paid on an outright purchase,” Gadd said.
Gadd said in May the school purchase “will save a considerable amount of taxpayer funds,” at $21.7 million in savings.
Another $27 million in Higley’s proposed bond issue would be allocated toward “any major construction projects that the board may find that are necessary in the next five years,” including construction of additional classrooms where needed, Gadd said.
Higley is projected to see an enrollment increase of more than 2,300 students in the next few years as a result of 5,300 new households, possibly requiring expansions of some campuses.
Major maintenance of existing facilities would take up about $11 million of bond funding, which Gadd said is “very adequately funded to make sure that our buildings stay up in the shape that they should be.”
Another $2.5 million would go towards a potential land purchase for a new school, Gadd said, citing “the need for a potential site in the northern part of the district,” due to the projected population growth.
The proposed bond funding also includes a continued emphasis on updating technology, building safety, security, and transportation, Gadd explained.
HUSD Director of Finance Tyler Moore said the proposed bond would bring a “small 14 cent increase” to the district’s secondary tax rate in fiscal year 2022-23, raising the rate to $1.58 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Moore explained the current secondary tax rate is $1.58, but there will be a 14-cent decrease in fiscal year 2021-22 because no bond will be issued yet.
“So essentially we are going down and back to where we were. We’re pretty much staying flat in terms of tax implications to our residents,” Moore said.
Gadd said the bond would only raise the projected 2022-23 tax rate, and the rate for the remaining fiscal years would stay flat or decline.
Moore said the bond proposal takes up “approximately 80 percent of our total bonding capacity” of $129.9 million.
Moore explained the bonding capacity would decrease for a few years following approval of the bond. He said as bonding capacity catches up around 2025/26, “that’s where we’ve kind of earmarked another potential bond sale.”
Acting Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley said the district will host community forums and events to “talk about the proposal of the bond and what the money will be used for.”
Gadd said the scheduled public hearings will be held “primarily in the month of September so that just before that mail-in ballot goes out, the community has a very good understanding of what that ballot question is all about.”
Foley said the district will update community members with information on meeting dates and processes moving forward.
Foley said people interested in supporting the bond issue can contact her office or Moore’s office, “and we will happily put them in contact with individuals and provide the factual information.”
Board member Jill Wilson said community members can watch discussions of the bond issue in past board meeting videos to learn more about the proposal.
The district intends to release flyers at each school within the district with factual information on the bond, Gadd said.
Moore suggested the district create a “designated landing page” on the district website, so “if you want to know anything about the proposed bond, you can go to the website too.”
Also at Wednesday’s board meeting, the board unanimously approved the disbursement of almost $830,000 in results-based funding based on AZ merit scores.
The funding will be disbursed to certified and classified employees who worked at the district during the 2018-19 school year and were still employed during the 2020-21 school year. Certified employees like teachers and faculty will receive a stipend between about $804 and $1,608, depending on the school in which they worked, the agenda said.
Classified employees will receive between about $210 and $280, also depending on the school in which they worked.