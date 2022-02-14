Higley Unified School District plans for a $77.2-million bond election in November to pay for safety and security, technology, major maintenance and major projects over the next five years.
The district, however, is dropping funding for buying land and for paying off a middle-school lease, which were included in the $95-million bond that failed in November.
District staff used feedback from a voter survey in determining the spending categories for the proposed bond that would maintain current classroom conditions and address growth over the next five years.
“There’s a misunderstanding of the lease,” Chief Financial Officer Tyler Moore told the Governing Board last Wednesday. “Knowing it’s hurting the district fiscally, at this time we just don’t feel it’s the right time to include in this proposal.”
Moore said the survey results showed it’s clear this was a sticking point in the 2021 bond proposal with only 41% strongly supporting this category. He added there was a lot of public confusion and frustration with the leases.
Roughly 900 of the 60,000 voters in the district responded to the survey, which asked six questions gauging their support for a 2022 bond measure.
HUSD under then-Superintendent Denise Birdwell executed two lease agreements in 2012 with a third-party for the use of two new buildings to house the Cooley and Sossaman middle schools, the district’s first and only ones. It was during a time the district was seeing a big uptick in student enrollment.
The total cost of the two leases over their lifetime is nearly $160 million.
Each year, HUSD directs $4.4 million of its capital funding to the two payments and has paid to date approximately $44 million. It has 31 more years of payments remaining, totaling approximately $168 million.
A grand jury last July indicted Birdwell for alleged bid rigging and payoffs while at HUSD. Three others also were indicted. A trial date for the four is scheduled for April.
Moore pointed out that just because there is no support now for retiring the leases, the district can issue a bond for it in five years.
“We’re still trying to breach and get out of the Birdwell era,” Moore said. “I was hired now over a year ago. I knew about these leases. In fact, it was and still is a well-known example of what not to do regarding public leases for either constructing buildings and or purchasing buildings.”
Moore said the district also has the option to put the school lease as a second bond question in November, and he will discuss that possibility along with its tax implications at the next board meeting Feb. 23. The board is anticipated on March 9 to call for the bond election.
He also said that the district was working with the owner of the leases, JMF-Higley, “to move these leases under the district, which would then save millions in regarding to fee savings as well as enabling the district as well as enabling the district to then refinance those current bonds also potentially saving millions or more money on interest earnings.”
“As a reminder, those were taken out in 2012 so interest rates are not the same as they are in today’s market,” he said.
Because there was a lack of strong support – 39.79% in the survey – for a land purchase, staff is looking at a land swap instead, Moore said.
“We know that the northern part of our district is going to see the most growth in the next five to eight years,” he said. “The district currently owns a piece of land…and we’re currently looking at researching a land swap to better utilize internal resources that we have available to us.
“More information will come on this as we continue to research what both our current land will appraise for and if it’s possible to land swap to a more advantageous piece of land that would be better suited for an elementary school or a new school build.”
The survey results showed that over 60% of the respondents supported the proposed 2021 bond spending for major projects like new construction, 62%; technology, 69% and major maintenance, 67.10%. The district anticipates the need for a new school within five years to accommodate the growth at its northern boundary.
The survey support for the 2022 bond proposal came in at 66% for technology, 63% for safety and security, 61% for major maintenance and 56% for major projects.
The November bond proposes spending 58%, or $45 million, for major projects; 25%, or $19 million, for technology; 14%, or $10.7 million, for major maintenance; and 3%, or $2.5 million, for safety and security.
According to Moore, the proposed $77 million bond debt won’t increase the tax rate.
“I can confidently say there will be no increase in the tax rate as our assessed valuation has increased,” Moore said.
Board members also addressed how to increase transparency, going beyond the annual public presentation on how the district spends its bond monies.
Board member Kristina Reese said that even though the lease is being removed from the bond funding, the public needs to be educated on “how it prevents us from doing many other things that from M&O or capital because we have this additional cost” and that no other school district has this burden.
“So when people try and compare what we pay our teachers, what we pay for our maintenance, just operating costs and different things, no other district has this expense that we do that has to come off the top. And so we start less than what we would have to offer,” Reese said, adding:
“Our community approved a 40-year lease but they didn’t approve the financing and here we are with this and it is a financial burden for us.”
Marty Bender was the only citizen to speak about the proposed bond.
“Last year I was against the bond,” he said. “I thought it was too large. I thought the spending plan was too nebulous because resources are limited.
“I wished that the survey would have been done in such a way to have asked respondents to prioritize spending versus saying what’s very important, somewhat important. Everything seems important but we all understand that we’re in a universe where we’re limited.
“I’m requesting that if possible we whittle it down a little bit more,” he said.