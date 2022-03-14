Voters in Higley Unified School District will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve a $77.2-million bond for improvements that include a new elementary campus, laptops and security cameras.
It’s the second consecutive year that the Governing Board has called for a bond election after voters last November rejected a $95-million measure. Governing board member Kristina Reese was absent from the 4-0 vote last Wednesday.
“I personally will always support, wherever I live, wherever I go, every bond and every override for every public education,” President Amy Kaylor said. “And until our state starts to see the value that sits in this room with me today and values what we do in education we are going to be facing bonds and overrides in the state of Arizona. I can’t say it enough and I’ve said it before but shame on them.”
Kaylor said the state ranked 49th in the country for public school spending per student “but we should not be 49th – period. So I will always say ‘yes.’”
The tax rate would not increase for property owners within the district’s 24-mile square boundary should the bond pass.
“We did that purposely because of the feedback (from the poll),” CFO Tyler Moore said. “There were residents in our community that have felt the impact of inflation and everything that is going on in the world and so we were conscious of that and we purposely reduced this proposal to take that into consideration.”
Board member Tiffany Shultz noted that the bond is essentially about having the money available to provide for students and for education in order to have a successful workforce in the future.
“It’s not that they’re just wants or anything like that,” she said. “They’re things that we need.”
One major funding proposal the district removed from this year’s bond is monies toward retiring its two middle-school leases. Voters in a district poll after the failed November election made it clear they would not support such a use.
Under then-Superintendent Denise Birdwell, the district executed the lease agreements in 2012 with a third-party for the use of two new buildings to house the Cooley and Sossaman campuses, the district’s first and only middle schools. It was during a time the district was seeing a big uptick in student enrollment.
The total cost of the two leases over their lifetime is nearly $160 million. Each year, HUSD directs $4.4 million of its capital funding to the two payments and has paid to date approximately $44 million.
A grand jury last July indicted Birdwell and three others for alleged bid rigging and payoffs while at HUSD. A trial date for the four is scheduled for April.
Board member Michelle Anderson addressed voters who may be concerned with how money had been spent in the past.
“For the people that are on the fence due to previous administration, they’re worried about you know if it was mishandled before then how can I trust it’s going to be handled,” Anderson said.
“Well, now I just want to say it on record …that there are at least two board members current that fought against a lot of the previous administrators, our superintendent’s choices and you know one was threatened (Reese) and I, myself, being the other one. You know our reputation was destroyed and it was very hurtful and bad times.
“But I just want to say to these community members that are not certain that you know we’ve got people serving right now that were aware of it and were against it and we have a lot of faith in the administrators that we have right now. We’re seeing a complete change in the choices that they’ve made, the information that they convey … but it’s very transparent and makes it more comfortable.”
She added that the bond does not cover employee salaries; instead it’s “about taking care of the buildings and getting resources in the classrooms and things like that.”
And, she addressed another concern raised in the poll about the bond buying every student in the district a laptop.
“Well, they need the technology, there’s a lot of things that are online now,” she said. “As a teacher, I appreciate that.”