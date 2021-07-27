Amanda Moore spent last week prepping her classroom for the 24 kindergarteners expected to show up for school on Monday.
The fifth-year teacher organized the furniture, strung up fairy lights and set up the individual “centers” for learning such as reading, art and writing.
“I’m just excited for these kids to get into school,” said Moore, who last week was putting out informational material for Meet The Teacher Night at Centennial Elementary School. “Lot of them didn’t get to go to preschool last year. I’m excited to see them get involved and just have a normal experience with school.”
For the most part, Higley Unified students can expect to see life as it was on campus before the pandemic hit.
“Athletics and activities are resuming back to most pre-pandemic plans,” said district spokeswoman Teresa Joseph. “Social activities and field trips will resume following district guidelines. Spectators at sporting events will resume and parent visitors/volunteers are allowed back on campuses.”
Live streaming of events will continue when possible and the district will continue using ‘GoFan’ paperless ticketing for all events.
And, unlike last year, masks on campus are optional this year.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republican-majority in the Legislature recently banned districts from mandating masks or requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. Parents can make their own children wear masks.
Now, students are returning to school and as the more highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is spreading rapidly in the state. Currently only those 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.
County health department data released last week showed a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the district for the fourth consecutive week. Data showed “high transmission” of the virus with 100 cases per 100,000 people and 13 percent new positive test results.
Other data showed only 51 percent of all eligible Gilbert residents have been fully vaccinated.
Moore was not authorized by the district to answer any questions related to the pandemic – such as if she planned to wear a mask in class or if she’s been vaccinated.
While the governor has limited what schools can do to combat the virus, Highly has other mitigation strategies in place.
“HUSD is engaged in numerous efforts to prevent, mitigate, and respond to reducing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses,” Joseph said. “These efforts include continued cleaning protocols, daily family health screening expectations, continued notification to employees and families of a primary exposure to COVID-19, etc.”
Joseph said the deep cleaning and frequent cleaning protocols are still in place and where there is a classroom with a confirmed case, there will be additional sanitation.
For the 2019-20 school year, HUSD spent $248,759 for cleaning supplies and for the 2021-22 school year, it’s spent $260,314.
“The District has not only maintained but increased the budget for cleaning supplies going into this school year,” Joseph said.
Besides ensuring there is ample cleaning supplies such has soap and hand sanitizer on hand, campuses will keep signs posted on appropriate hygiene and sanitation and all employees will continue to be trained on health screening and safety protocols.
When it comes to school buses, where children are in close proximity, the district will continue having select bus windows remaining partially opened to increase fresh air and having drivers apply sanitizer to seats and all high-touch surfaces after each route.
The district’s transportation department also will be using the app, “Here Comes the Bus,” to help in contact tracing notifications, according to Joseph.
Although it was in legal dispute between the governor and two West Valley school districts over whether schools can implement a quarantine policy involving non-vaccinated students, HUSD will determine whether a student needs to stay home in collaboration with the Maricopa Department of Public Health Services on a case-by-case basis, Joseph said.
She added that that parents will still be notified if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case on campus.
Ducey has demanded two school districts change their quarantine policies, claiming they can’t force unvaccinated students exposed to the virus to self-isolate for two weeks as it violated state law.
Ducey’s stance was in direct conflict with that of his appointed health director.
Dr. Cara Christ, who oversees the state Department of Health Services, is on the record for saying that separating out some unvaccinated students – and maybe even some who are vaccinated but have underlying health conditions – may be appropriate when there is a confirmed case in a school.
Christ, who believes that the best place for children is to be in school, also leaned toward having students who are not vaccinated to wear face coverings.
Moreover, her predecessor, Will Humble, said last week that state law gives the counties power to decide on quarantines during a public health emergency.
Higley this year is keeping its online COVID- 19 dashboard, which tracks cases daily but is changing its approach to campus closures.
The district is suspending last year’s policy of closing a campus if active COVID-19 cases reached a certain level. Instead, a campus would be closed if it was recommended by county health officials.
Asked if the district will encourage students and teachers get vaccinated, Joseph said that was a “decision that each family/individual must make on their own.”
She added HUSD last year co-hosted a vaccine drive with Gilbert Public Schools and Queen Creek Unified School District for employees.
Staff and students will be “educated” to stay home if they are sick or have come in contact with someone with COVID-19.
New for this school year is the Higley Virtual Academy. The online school last week had 170 students registered.
GPS is expected to discuss its opening plans this Tuesday at the Governing Board meeting.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to the story.