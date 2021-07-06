Higley Unified School District students, parents and staff can expect the coming year will offer “what we knew school to be like,” Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley told the Governing Board.
In a discussion with the board last month about the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plans, Foley said that while Higley campuses will be returning to a more “normal” environment, some parts of the mitigation plan will remain in place “because we are still navigating a pandemic, and will be communicating cases and protocols.”
HUSD Executive Director Sherry Richards said the district will be “full-time in-person on all campuses,” as well as online through the standalone Higley Virtual Academy, which opens this fall.
The district also is changing its approach to closures, suspending last year’s policy to close a campus if active COVID-19 cases reached a certain level.
Instead, a campus would be closed if it was recommended by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health Services, Foley said.
She said guidance would be based on “how the cases are happening, the timing of the cases, the number of the cases,” and “we wouldn’t arbitrarily close without the guidance.”
Executive Director David Loutzenheiser said Higley expects students and staff to stay home if they are not feeling well.
“Parents and employees have to help us keep schools safe,” Foley said. “If your kid is not feeling well, please keep them home.”
Loutzenheiser said because attendance drives district funding, officials will send a letter to parents reminding them “we need for them to call in and excuse their children when they’re keeping them at home.”
Higley’s online daily-updated COVID- 19 dashboard will remain, Foley said, and “we will continue to track and record and report confirmed cases.”
Similar to last year, when there is a confirmed positive case on campus, parents of the students’ classmates in the same elementary school grade level will be notified. If the infected student is in high school parents of all classmates in that student’s class schedule will be notified.
Quarantining will be decided on a case-by-case basis in collaboration with the Health Department, Foley said.
If there is a concentrated number of cases, she added, “and the health department is noticing that these are linked or that there are common patterns and trends, and they inform us that we will have to quarantine, we will quarantine.”
“One size does not fit all,” when deciding on quarantine this year, Foley said, adding that vaccinated secondary school students may have different quarantine guidelines.
“Classrooms with a confirmed case will continue to be additionally sanitized,” Foley said, adding that stickers will be placed on classroom doors to indicate that they are sanitized.
Foley said the school health office’s exclusion guidelines have been updated and “you can come back to school when you are feeling well, and you don’t have to stay out as long.”
“If your kid has a cough, a sniffle, or a sore throat, look at those guidelines, because it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re keeping them home for a week. It may be a couple days until we’re without symptoms,” Foley said.
Higley Board President Kristina Reese said the current exclusion guidelines “could be excluding kids that don’t need to be excluded,” citing symptoms that could be caused by things other than COVID-19, such as headaches or sore throats.
Foley said exclusion guidelines are made in consultation with the Health Department, “which tends to run on a more conservative side – cautious so we can minimize and protect from spread of all kinds of illnesses on campus.”
“I can guarantee you that this is something we are going to continue to evolve and update,” Foley said.
Foley said Higley Unified “will be flexible with our families and our students.”
“You need to communicate with us, so that we can determine the best way to support your student,” she added.
Loutzenheiser said school athletics and activities will “return to the pre-pandemic plans,” including unlimited spectators and the return of student sections with no expectation of physical distancing.
Social activities and field trips will also resume, “following our district guidelines and our district policies,” Loutzenheiser said.
Live streaming of events will continue when possible, Loutzenheiser said.
The district will continue to use ‘GoFan’ paperless ticketing for all events, which Loutzenheiser said is “going to be very consistent with almost every single East Valley district.”
Visitors will now be allowed on campus during school hours, Foley said.
She added, “We are very cautious, we want people to come only when they’re feeling well,” and practice sanitation and safety measures when visiting schools.
Foley said school buses will continue to keep select windows partially open “to keep airflow going on those buses.”
Bus drivers will sanitize high touch surfaces between each route, Foley said.
Foley explained the federal government has extended into next school year a program that provides free meals to all children and that the district will work with Chartwells to provide free breakfast and lunch at all campuses.
Higley’s mitigation plan “is going to be a living, breathing, real live document” that will be updated as the year progresses or to fit unique scenarios, Foley said.
As superintendent, she said she reserves the right to modify the mitigation plan at any point and will communicate changes to the community as soon as possible.
Foley said any orders will overrule the District’s mitigation plan, “and our mitigation plan would be updated to reflect that executive order.”
“There are some key components that have to be in that mitigation plan, and you will be happy to know that our plan last year had all those pieces, and our plan this year has all of those pieces,” Foley added.
She said HUSD will form a committee of students, teachers, staff, community members, and other stakeholders, to assess and give input on “how and where are we spending” federal relief funds.