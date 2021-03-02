The Higley Unified School District announced Wednesday a proposal to host graduations on its two high school campuses after initial plans fell through due to the pandemic.
Officials even are considering proms and awards nights.
Higley and Williams Field high schools will host limited-capacity, live-streamed graduation ceremonies on their own football fields, HUSD Executive Director David Loutzenheiser said.
Loutzenheiser said the district originally hoped to host ceremonies at Arizona State University’s Wells Fargo Arena, but it will not be available for graduation ceremonies.
According to Loutzenheiser, ASU promised in December if it hold its own in-person graduation, the district can do the same at the arena.
“Obviously, things are not going the way that we want them to do. They’re not going to be holding a graduation, and therefore we’re not going to be allowed to host,” Loutzenheiser said.
The district researched other large venues around Phoenix but turned to hosting on-campus because none were available or fit their criteria, Loutzenheiser said.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Loutzenheiser said “we would look at doing two spectators per graduate.”
“We still have a few months,” he added, “and let’s hope and pray that in the next few months things go to where we are allowed to have more.”
Because each high school has between 500 and 550 seniors, Loutzenheiser said, the district expects about 1,100 spectators at each event – “around 40 percent capacity at our fields.”
Loutzenheiser said the district is being conservative with the guest limit because “we don’t want to overshoot at the start and then have to withdraw and retract.”
“This is the bare minimum, and I know this isn’t the best, but if we’re able to add, that’s better than having to pull back,” he explained.
The maximum number of guests the district would consider if pandemic conditions improved would be four, Loutzenheiser said.
Governing Board member Amy Kaylor expressed support for four guests per student if conditions improve, noting, some students “have two moms and two dads, and I think that’s going to be really hard on our students to have to pick if it’s just two.”
Associate Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley said, “We will stress the fact that this is going to be live-streamed so that any and every one can have access to watching this in real time, live, who are not able to be with their family in the field.”
Loutzenheiser said the district expects an additional 120 staff and workers, as well as about 50 students for band, orchestra and choir at the events.
The two high schools will host their graduations on separate nights. Williams Field High’s graduation is May 26 and Higley High’s will be May 27.
“We will be using some of the same instrumentation on one field and then the next and so that’s going to help us alleviate some costs,” Loutzenheiser said. “With only two high schools, we have families that are very connected to both of the high schools and would want to watch those events.”
Both ceremonies will be held at 7:30 p.m. to avoid the heat, Loutzenheiser said.
Board President Kristina Reese said, “Even though it’s at 7:30 at night, it is hot, it is still hot.”
She said in past outdoor graduations, “we’ve had to have paramedics there because people were fainting and they were too hot.”
“We’re going to have to hope and pray that we don’t have rain, which doesn’t happen often but it happens when you don’t want it to,” Reese added.
Reese said unpredictability with weather was “another reason that helped us make the choice to go to Wells Fargo Arena,” but added, “We’re going back to traditional, and that’s okay, and I’m just glad that we’re looking at being able to do something.”
Loutzenheiser said there will be a $50 graduation fee per student. “Even though we’re having it on our fields, the costs are still quite a bit,” he said.
He added that the $50 fee “does not cover the overall cost of the entire graduation ceremony. We supplement using M&O funds to be able to cover the ceremonies.”
The graduation fee will help to cover costs for the streaming service and sound system rentals, chair, stage, and ramp rentals, decorations, fireworks, and wristbands to keep track of guests, Loutzenheiser said.
According to Loutzenheiser, “we also know that spring for seniors is much more than graduation,” and the district is considering ways to host a prom in some capacity, as well as other school events.
Both high schools “will be holding some kind of event that we will celebrate with our seniors in a formal manner,” he said.
He said the schools may limit the events to only include seniors, rather than a traditional junior-senior prom.
The district also is considering ways to host student assemblies again, Loutzenheiser said.
He said assemblies would be held “outside on our football fields,” and “instead of holding one assembly, we would hold three, and we would have a third of the school at a time, which is much less than the capacity of our fields.”
Loutzenheiser said this would allow for social distancing, but “help have some of that comradery and school spirit.”
Loutzenheiser said the district also plans to host senior awards nights for both Higley and Williams Field at the Higley Center for Performing Arts. He said they would limit guests to two per senior. He also said they are looking into hosting an awards night for underclassmen.
Also at Wednesday’s board meeting, HUSD assistant director Robert Schrope laid out the district’s plans to complete a 1:1 student-to-device ratio.
Schrope said Bridges Elementary and Higley Traditional Academy will receive enough devices to achieve that ratio this summer and Centennial, Chaparral, Cortina, and San Tan elementary schools will complete their ratio this fall.
The district will also complete a five-year teacher and staff technology refresh this year, Schrope said. Schools across the district will or have received “teacher laptops, display panels or projectors, phones, printers, administrator desktops, and copiers,” he said.
The district will upgrade student and staff devices by three or four schools each year, ending in fall 2026 at a cost of between $2.4 million-$3.7 million annually.
Higley Virtual Academy, the district’s entirely virtual school set to open next school year, was not included in the five-year refresh.
The district is “anticipating our students that are filling HVA are already members of our district for the most part, so their computer will come from the school they came from,” Loutzenheiser said.
Loutzenheiser said the district will already have a stockpile of devices “because we do know things break.” He said the district “will have available devices to help fill in gaps for when we’re having problems.”
Loutzenheiser said the district is staying flexible with the virtual academy because “the school doesn’t know how many students might be interested in a virtual academy in a post-pandemic world, but “we will have the devices that we need that any kid who is attending HVA will have the opportunity to have a district device.”
The board approved John Dolan to be principal of Higley Virtual Academy at Wednesday’s board meeting. Dolan was previously principal of Sossaman Middle School.