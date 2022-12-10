Higley Unified School District outperformed its two counterparts that also serve students in Gilbert, according to the latest letter grades handed out by the state.
The updated grades for the 2021-22 school year were released in November following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic’s disruption to learning and therefore are not as complete or reliable as previous years when making comparisons, the Arizona State Board of Education cautioned.
“We’re the only district that didn’t have a ‘C’ or a ‘D’ school,” Marcus Berkshire, Research and Assessment director, told the Higley Governing Board recently. “A hundred percent of our schools earned an ‘A’ or ‘B.’”
The letter grades are based on five quantifiable factors – academic growth from year to year, proficiency on the statewide assessment, English language proficiency and growth, high school graduation rates and indicators showing if a student is accelerating and ready for success at the next level.
An “A” grade means excellent; “B,” highly performing; “C,” performing; “D,” minimally performing and “F,” failing.
For the 2021-22 school year, the statewide assessment shifted away from the Arizona Merit test in high school and grades 3-8, to the Arizona High School Achievement Test in the 11th grade and the Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment test in grades 3-8.
Higley had eight schools that earned an “A” and five that earned a “B.”
The district for the 2018-19 school year saw 13 of its 14 campuses earn an “A.” The same letter grades were used for the 2019-20 because of COVID-19.
Berkshire compared HUSD’s performance to that of charter schools that students transferred to or are within the district’s boundaries.
“As you can see we are highly competitive with these scores throughout all of our district schools,” he said.
He also compared HUSD with other East Valley districts.
“The percentage of schools within the districts that earned an “A,” “B,” “C” or “D,” these include traditional K-8 schools, traditional 9-12 and non-traditional hybrid schools,” he said. “We have the highest percentage of our schools in the East Valley with an “A” at 62%.”
“Our closest competitor there would be Scottsdale with 59% of their schools at an “A.”
Some of HUSD’s bragging rights include Bridges Elementary being one of 20 K-8 schools within the state to have the maximum 30 points for proficiency and Williams Field High School being ranked No. 12 overall in terms of the total percentage earned in the state for traditional high schools, according to Berkshire, who presented a deep-dive into the grades for each campus.
“We obviously have a lot to celebrate in the district,” Berkshire said. “Our letter grades are very impressive.”
Board member Michelle Anderson applauded staff, parents and students for achieving the grades, calling it “phenomenal, well done.”
Board President Amy Kaylor in complimenting the efforts noted the state’s changes in the grading system.
“They’ve changed the standards, they’ve changed the tests, they’ve changed the whole calculation every year it seems,” Kaylor said. “So, it’s really hard for any school to get to this ‘A’ and so well done to Higley and to everybody and anybody even with a ‘B’ I say well done because again there’s no standard in Arizona at this point so that’s just my personal opinion.”
Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board is expected to discuss the grades for its 39 campuses at the Dec. 6 work study.
According to the state, 22 GPS schools earned an “A,” 12 received a “B” and five got a “C.”
And in Chandler Unified School District, there were no schools earning below a “C” grade.
Over half or 52% of CUSD campuses were awarded an “A,” 39% got a “B” and 9% got a “C.”
The last time CUSD had a “D” school was in the 2016-17 school year, when two got that grade.
Of the more than 1,700 public district and charter schools across Arizona that received preliminary grades, about 27% were given “A;” 42% got “B;” 23% C; 5% D and 2% failed.
Statewide, public school districts outperformed charter schools in many of the main categories. Districts had only 1% getting an “F” while 3% of charters flunked.
And 28% of district schools earned an “A” while 27% of charters got that grade. However, charters did better when it came to overall totals for a “B” grade. Among charters, 47% got a “B” compared to 42% of district schools.
Staff writer Ken Sain contributed to this report.