Two money-draining leases executed in 2012 are again prompting Higley Unified School District to go out for a bond this year.
Voters rejected a $95-million bond in the November election at a time the district needs more classroom space for a growing student enrollment.
HUSD each year receives $6 million from the state to pay for capital projects such as new construction, upgrading existing buildings, security, transportation and furniture. But 70%, or $4.4 million, of that capital funding goes to two annual lease payments for the buildings housing Cooley and Sossaman middle schools.
“To date, HUSD has paid an approximate $44 million in lease payments from its state-allocated capital budget,” CFO Tyler Moore told the Governing Board last Wednesday. “HUSD has 31 more years of payments remaining, totaling approximately $168 million. So for the last 10 fiscal years HUSD has operated with only 26 percent of its capital budget.”
That shortage in capital funding has forced the district to take money from its maintenance and operation budget, which is used for day-to-day expenses such as employee salaries, utility and routine maintenance.
“No other district has 77 percent of their capital funding taken off the top and so we have to make up our capital needs out of M&O and that takes from our students, that takes from our staff.” Board member Kristina Reese said. “Higley is in a very unique situation with these middle-school leases.”
Then-Superintendent Denise Birdwell was indicted last year for allegedly rigging bids and taking payoffs from contractors involving the leases. The grand jury also indicted three others. She is scheduled for trial this spring.
Miller said HUSD also has had to prioritize its capital dollars for the highest need and relegated preventative maintenance to the back burner.
Noting that the average age of district buildings is 14.9 years and the cost of maintenance increases as a building ages, Miller said, “It is clear that if preventative maintenance is not done in the near future we will start to see building failures.”
Although officials had planned to use some of the money from the failed bond to retire one of the leases, Miller said staff was still researching if it would be included for funding in the new bond.
“What is clear is that the middle-school leases will continue to play a large role in the district’s annual budget until they are paid off, which is currently set for fiscal year 2053,” Miller said.
HUSD also needs more classrooms for a district that is anticipated to see student growth for the next five to 10 years.
Miller noted that the district was using remaining money from its 2013 bond to expand Highly High by 20,000 square feet to accommodate the growing enrollment.
Although HUSD lost about 1% of its students in fiscal year 2020, it has since recaptured that loss and added students, according to Miller.
“The next five fiscal years we are estimating the district to continue to grow at a modest 1.6% per year for a total of 8% over the next five years,” Miller said. “As the district continues to grow additional funding will be needed to support these students.”
Superintendent Dawn Foley said lack of classroom space will be a problem.
“It takes time to build buildings, it takes time to have construction, it takes time to be ready,” Foley said. “So beginning to build when you’re out of space is too late. That has an impact on the quality of education across the board.
“The reality is that we will feel an impact to our schools if we don’t address classroom space for growth that is anticipated to come. So everything when we talk about bond is future-focused. It’s not just for today. It takes time to get us there but if we don’t start talking about what our needs are today we won’t be ready for tomorrow.”
The district last week began a two-week anonymous survey of voters on the 2021 bond. The results will be shared at the Feb. 9 meeting, when a second review of the 2022 bond proposal will be discussed along with more detail about the growth occurring at the district’s northern boundary, which stops at Warner Road.
Reese noted that with more families moving into the district’s boundary, it means “the less taxes we all have to pay individually because there’s more people paying the same pot.”
“So with that growth that’s why we’ve been able to see our tax rate go down,” she said. “And with being able to bond has little impact on the tax rate because people still come in and it’s continuing to reduce at least for right now.”