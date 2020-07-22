Higley Unified School District is creating a virtual academy as all students will begin remote classes July 27.
The district’s other choice for parents – in-class learning has been delayed until Aug. 17 by order of the governor.
That date could change, but Ducey in a press conference last week said he and state Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman will have more details this week on reopening plans.
For her part, Hoffman is not optimistic about mid-August, stating ina press conference: “At this time, I am not optimistic that Arizona will be ready to open for in-person instruction on Aug. 17. I would predict that we will have announcements regarding that in the near future, but that has not yet been decided.”
Higley officials said online learning this year will be better than the fourth quarter of last school year.
“Where we are today versus where we were at the end of spring break we’ve moved a lot virtually this summer as a district,” Dawn Foley, assistant superintendent of K-12 Educational Services told the Governing Board last week.
Foley said virtual learning under Higley Virtual Academy, which the board approved, will have a different format from what the district offered in spring.
Students will have daily participation with teachers and interaction with teachers multiple times a week, she said.
Also, students are expected to complete assignments and will receive grades, which was not the case in the spring.
Board President Amy Kaylor asked how attendance will be taken, given that the district didn’t do head counts with remote learning last school year.
Foley said the district was still waiting guidance from the state.
Superintendent Mike Thomason said what is known is that for funding purposes, the state is requiring students log on once a day for the first 10 days of school.
Foley said there were 760 requests for devices and that the district expects shipments that were on backorder to arrive in October or November. She informed the board that the district would have a device for every student by the end of this school year.
Foley said orientation for new teachers has begun virtually and will last through July 20. Teachers are expected to report for work July 22.
David Loutzenheiser, executive director of Secondary Education and Athletics, said athletic programs are starting Monday on a voluntary basis both for students and coaches to prepare them for competition in September. He stressed that students who do not participate in the summer camps will not be penalized for future play or performance opportunities.
He said temperatures will be taken daily and cleaning protocols are in place.
He said they are in stage 2 of reopening athletics with students limited to 50 or fewer while outdoors and 20 or fewer when indoors. Masks will be required as much as possible, Loutzenheiser said.
Board Vice President Kristina Reese said she’s received comments from coaches and parents who want athletics to move forward.
However, the chances of many – if any – spectators at sporting events are in great doubt for the fall. While the Arizona Interscholastic Authority will issue guidelines for games as well as practices, it will be up to the state and districts to figure out social distancing in the bleachers.
Board member Greg Wojtovich said the governor recently ordered gyms to shut down again due to rising COVID-19 cases and questioned if the district would be violating that order by opening gyms for student athletes. He also was concerned about liability and asked staff to check into it.
Sherry Richards, executive director of elementary education, reported virtual summer school was currently taking place with about 80 kids attending it daily.
Staff also reviewed online electives and school schedules, which includes increasing to three lunch periods from two on high school campuses with more areas made available for students to spread out.
Thomason said the district has purchased 500 hand sanitizer stations to be disburses at all the campuses and will have hand sanitizer available for each and every employee.
Human Resources Executive Director Mum Martens also informed the board that a couple of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since her last report at the June 24 meeting when there were none.
While the Aug. 17 date may change for in-class learning, the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans are pushing for the full opening of schools.
“It’s mind-boggling to me that we are perfectly fine with and accept that restaurants should only open and work at 50 percent capacity but we are in a complete hurry to open our schools at 100 percent,” said board member Scott Glover, a teacher. “It’s utterly mind-boggling that we are in such as hurry to do that.”
Board President Amy Kaylor said they’ve received emails daily from parents, some who want the schools opened and some who do not.
“We hear you out there, we are listening,” she said. “We are trying our best in these difficult and tenuous times. It’s just been a ride. It’s been a ‘COVID coaster,’ for sure.”