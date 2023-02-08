Gilbert planning commissioners are expected to vote March 1 on the site plan and other design elements of a mixed-used project that includes 276 apartments after raising concerns last week about its parking, circulation and a dog park amenity.
Council in December approved a rezone of two parcels totaling 15.39 acres at the southwest corner of Higley and Ray roads, allowing developer Mill Creek Residential to proceed with Modera Gilbert despite opposition from adjacent homeowners in the Lyon’s Gate community.
The project includes two buildings along Ray Road, featuring ground-floor retail with three floors of apartments totaling 63 units and underground parking. Two buildings in the rear will house 213 residential units and have frontage for a co-working space and amenities for the renters.
The applicant has made three main changes since the original submittal. One was an administrative use permit to allow for shared parking and another requesting to drop the number of required parking spaces due to a reduction in commercial space, planner Noah Schumerth told the commissioners. Members were acting as the Design Review Board at the Feb. 1 study session.
Schumerth said the applicant also has added a dog park on the southwest corner of the site, put in additional direct connections between the private open space spine and the apartments and made minor landscaping adjustments by removing oleanders and adding low-water use plants.
He added that the traffic issues, including driveway length, drive aisle flow and parking locations have largely been resolved.
“This strikes me as an awful lot of stuff packed onto a site,” Commissioner William Fay said. “I think the applicant’s trying to put too much juice for the squeeze here and where it’s coming out is in open space and parking. My calibrated eye was saying that the parking is not going to make it.”
“The answer is to go with underground parking or something. I’m sure they don’t want to spend for that much. But I think we do need to at every juncture we do need to look closely at the parking and I think gimmicks of squeezing a few spaces here and there won’t be adequate.”
Fay said noted, “The consequences fall onto the neighborhood adjacent.”
Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said the project already includes underground parking for the two buildings with lofts above.
“They’re already taking the time to have some underground parking,” Mundt said. “Maybe they can expand that.”
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi also questioned if parking was adequate.
“With hundreds of multifamily units, I don’t want to be short on parking,” he said. “And parking in the adjacent neighborhood, that’s not going to be the answer.”
Schumerth said the project was fairly close to the count required for parking but the issue had to do with how they are distributed on the site and that is the reason for the administrative use permit.
For instance, he noted that the two buildings with lofts have 90 bedrooms total and about 80 underground parking spots. Some of the additional parking has to go into the commercial area outside the gate, he said.
Schumerth added that a parking study was required from the applicant.
“The space discrepancy is fairly minor and probably can be easily covered because of the number of spaces that is outside those gates are 101 more than needed for the commercial areas,” he said.
Fay also asked if the proposed dog park was large enough.
“If it’s not adequate that’s another impact that spills over into the parks of the adjacent neighborhood,” Fay said, adding that some rework may be in order.
Mundt said the dog park does seem small but it could be because the buildings may be massive “and maybe these people have those tiny, little dogs that they carry instead of real dogs.”
Commissioner Brian Andersen had a concern with how first responders would be able to reach the courtyards in the multifamily portion of the project.
Schumerth said the Fire Department has looked at the plans and raised no concerns and that the Knox Boxes that are required for access have been called out and provided for. He added that he can revisit the issue with fire personnel .
Andersen’s last concern was with the courtyards themselves.
“There is no natural breezeway for these,” he said. “So that’s going to be a heat tunnel come July and August. There’s no way for the heat to escape these courtyards.
“I don’t think anybody is going to want to be there.”
Andersen asked if there was any way to introduce some sort of cross breezeway through the buildings. “Other than that, I do like the architecture,” he said.
And unlike Bianchi, who wanted to see Modera Gilbert look more similar to the buildings at the opposite corners of the intersection, Andersen said he was fine with the design.
“Personally I like it when everything don’t look the same on these corners,” Andersen said. “It gives more variety and interest in the architecture to these types of areas.”
Mundt said he also enjoyed Modera Gilbert’s architecture, stating, “It’s interesting and it will be a place that people will want to go.”
Chairman Jan Simon said his biggest concern was with the circulation on the site.
“I think that they’ve done well with what is there but it does seem a little bit limiting,” he said. “I know that there’s not a lot can be done but I would like to see some connectivity with regards to what’s going to happening there with this site.
“I think it’s important as we build out this corner as an anchor corner within what’s become a character area for the town. I think that’s important.”