Higley Unified School District is raising pay for short-term substitute teachers who will work Mondays and Fridays.
The Governing Board last Wednesday approved upping the daily pay to $145 from $125 for those two days every week.
“Just as we’re struggling in many areas with our labor shortage, we’re struggling in this area in terms of sub pools, too,” said Mum Martens, Human Resources director. “We continue to have shortages. Pre-COVID, our fill rates were in the 90 percentile and currently our fill rates average in the 60 to 70 percentile and our hardest fill days are Mondays and Fridays.”
HUSD and districts throughout the country are wrestling with a shortage of substitute teachers.
Martens said she has heard of other school districts having success finding substitutes by offering higher pay for their hard-to-fill days.
Kyrene School District in November hiked its substitute pay to $175 to $205 a day, depending on the prior experience of the subs and whether they sign on for long periods of time. And, a school district in the East Valley is now giving a $1,000 incentive for subs who work 60 days a year, according to Martens.
“In the bigger picture we certainly don’t know whether or not we’ll see an increase in our fill rates but we think that if we can make any effort that we can, this is the way to go,” Martens said, adding that the district budget can support the proposal.
She said supporting an increase for all five work days would have a bigger budget impact and staff was not comfortable doing that for now.
But “it’s something we could potentially assess if we see this as positive and moving in the right direction and looking at what we’re expending and how much we’re expending,” Martens added.
Martens also reminded the board that in April it approved increases to the daily sub rates from $100 to $125 for short-term subs; from $120 to $145 for long-term subs and from $100 to $145 for HUSD retirees. The rates went into effect July 1.
Board member Tiffany Shultz asked if shortage of subs stems from people not accepting the work rather than an actual lack of people. HUSD hires its subs from Educational Services, Inc. in Scottsdale.
“Our pool in Higley is probably about 200 to 300 but we probably have only about a 100 of those that actually take assignments,” Martens said. “During COVID, the heart of COVID, we did a survey and the survey showed that people just weren’t comfortable still in taking the assignments and that’s what we still feel is happening as well as the fact that on Fridays and Mondays individuals like long weekends.”
Board member Michelle Anderson asked if staff was receiving any feedback from guest teachers on their experience working for HUSD.
“Maybe there’s people just aren’t returning because of that experience or they’re not prepared,” Anderson said.
Martens said the district is addressing those issues.
“This actually came up about three to four weeks ago where we did receive some communication from some of our subs that the experience is very different from one site to another site,” Martens said.
She said an HR specialist will be doing a survey and taking a look at schools that have received positive feedback from subs and modeling that experience at other campuses.
Martens also said long-term subs receive training and have more access to district resources because they are on site daily and while the short-term subs who may work a day here and there at multiple campuses don’t have the same access, they are provided with a packet of information.
Anderson asked if teacher absences have increased.
“You know people just feel more obligated to be out because they’re just so worried – just to sneeze, a headache, just even a fear of having anything – they’re out,” Anderson said.
Martens said staff compared absenteeism for the last school year to prior years pre-COVID and “for the most part we’re trending in the same direction.”
Board member Amy Kaylor commented about the possible fallout from raising the pay.
“When you talk about this sub rate, there’s going to be teachers leaving the field to go be a sub at this point,” she said. “It’s kind of scary to me that that would be the fee.”
Board President Kristina Reese said the sub shortage is putting a burden on teachers.
“Our other teachers get burnt out because when we can’t find substitutes we pull who we can from the site and then we pull who we can from at the district level and then at that point if it’s in elementary school those classes have to be broken up and go with other teachers,” Reese said.
“So other teachers are getting more kids at the high schools,” she continued. “They’re missing their prep time. They’re compensated for it but when it’s over and over and over again they’re missing their prep time for their own class and they’re covering other classes. It’s just the domino effect that creates another concern on teachers who are already stretched thin and when we can’t find substitutes that makes it more difficult.”
Reese said while she is hopeful the shortage is temporary, she was concerned with having to keeping raising pay to stay competitive.
“Where does it end,” Reese said. “Where do we land and then what is our new number coming back from this so that budgets can support it.”