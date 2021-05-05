Higley Unified School District expects a significant enrollment increase in the next few years, envisioning 5,300 new households that will produce over 2,300 more students.
District administration last month told the Governing Board there are a number of major projects being considered to keep up with that enrollment surge, citing a critical need for more classroom space in the northern half of the district.
HUSD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Fowler said a demographic study showed new residential construction will bring 5,300 new households by the 2029-30 school year.
Fowler said those new homes will increase the population of the district’s 24-square-mile attendance area “to just over 100,000 people over the next 10 years,” compared to the current population of about 92,000 people.
According to Fowler, even though the district’s school-age population per household has dropped slightly, “the 5,300 new households should still produce an additional 2,300 students in that time period.”
The district expects a student enrollment “COVID bounce-back” of over 800 students in the coming school year, Fowler said.
Fowler said after the initial enrollment bounce-back, the district expects to “get back to our enrollment trend and ratio that we’ve seen over the last number of years, about an additional 1,400 students between 2023 and this projection year of 2030.”
He also said with district enrollment growth in mind, he and other district administrators met with principals on each campus to “complete a review identifying capacity and existing use, and also potential growth areas.”
According to Fowler, current capacity varies between schools, but “we have identified three campuses that will soon require increased classroom space for future growth.”
Fowler said the need for classroom space “really is hitting us in the north part of our district.”
He said Gateway Pointe and Higley Traditional would need additional classrooms, as well as one of one of district’s high schools.
High school capacity is “a little bit harder to predict,” according to Fowler, “partly because our high schools are so close together, and with open enrollment, depending on where students land.”
Fowler said major projects involving classroom and specialty building additions, as well as building upgrades and renovations, and money for contingencies, would cost about $27 million.
The district also reviewed facility conditions at each school campus, and identified areas that need major maintenance next year and into the 2026-27 school year, according to HUSD Director of Maintenance and Grounds Ben Bucholz and Fowler.
Bucholz explained that “$1.75 million have been allocated for the 21-22 year,” for major maintenance. He said this includes parking lot repairs, lighting upgrades, a new chiller for Higley High, and other improvements.
Areas in need of maintenance between the 2022-23 and 2026-27 school years include maintenance and repairs to drywells, flooring, roofing, HVAC, and parking lots, among other things, and would cost about $11 million, Fowler said.
According to Bucholz, the major projects and major maintenance for the next five years identified by Fowler would “only be possible to address,” if a $95 million bond proposed for a November election is approved.
“If there is no bond,” Fowler explained, “there would be no major capital projects.”
Fowler said the State Facilities Board “has served as the main source of capital funding for our department since about 2015,” but “they are shifting oversight of the State Facilities board to the Governor’s office under the Department of Administration, so we are really unsure of what the future funding from the SFB is going to look like.”
According to Fowler, “there is a plan for our basic maintenance,” if the bond is not approved.
He said the board would utilize funds from a “new budget process,” in place since February 2021.
According to Fowler, the district would continue to pursue the State Facilities Board for major maintenance if the bond is not approved, but “with that process being unknown, though, it’s hard to say for sure the amount of success,” they would find with the SFB.
The board also has approved Daniel Fox, current assistant principal at Williams Field High School, to be the next principal of Sossaman Middle School.