Higley Unified School Governing Board will hear district administration’s recommendation for triggers that would send students to remote learning for individual campuses as cases continue to rise in its boundary.
The special meeting begins at 5 p.m., Dec. 2.
“While our current plan already dictates the need to return to remote learning should active cases significantly rises on a particular campus, we also recognize with the recent substantial increases in community spread there is a need for specific protocols to be formally approved,” said Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley at last Wednesday’s board meeting.
While the district is at a substantial virus spread level in one of the three health benchmarks used to determine closures, the state recently revised its recommendation that all three metrics should be at that level for a return to virtual learning.
Foley said positive cases on Higley campuses were not rising. As of last Thursday, its dashboard, which is updated each weekday, showed 14 cases.
“We are seeing very little evidence of person-to-person spread on school campuses,” she said. “We attribute that to the mitigation strategies that we have implemented on our campuses. We have seen that increased sanitation as well as wearing a face covering are effective ways to minimize the spread.”
Chandler Unified administrators told their board the same thing as that district is adopting an individualized approach to campus closures similar to one already adopted by Gilbert Public Schools.
Foley said “almost all” of Higley’s virus cases resulted from off-campus activities such as parties, sleepovers “or attendance to events where preventative measures were not followed.”
Board member Scott Glover, who also is a teacher, remarked that it was the district’s plan to rely on the county for guidance while “other districts, as we have seen, are making their own plans.”
“So, do we wait for the county, which at times have been a little bit slower than we would like or do we make our own?” he asked. “I would rather defer to public health experts but I just want it to be known that I am willing to do the work to make a decision if my colleagues see fit to do that (on Dec. 2)”
He also addressed a community criticism that the district was holding in-person learning because its funding is based on how many students are in classrooms.
“We are a public good,” Glover said. “We are not for-profit. So that notion is relatively absurd in my mind.
“Furthermore, the governor promised he would use relief and other money to fund schools at least to 98 percent of what they got last year for the sole purpose to avoid any situations where schools are forcing kids to attend for fear of lost funding. So, nobody is making your kid come to school at the risk of their health solely for the dollars attached to them.”
He also addressed fake cases reported by students.
“Since the beginning, Higley has had reports of kids bragging they or someone else in their family has COVID,” Glover said. “Maybe they wanted a few days off. Maybe they wanted some street cred. Maybe someone in their family has COVID and they just have to quarantine. Maybe they had a symptom and thought they had it but after telling everyone and getting tested, maybe they didn’t have COVID.”
He said anyone hearing such tales should report them to the district so they can be checked out.
Higley High School senior Giuliano Daddabbo blasted the board for its Aug. 26 decision to reopen schools. Higley had started remote learning on the first day of school on July 27.
“It is with a heavy heart I must inform you that the decision to return to live instruction was impulsive and wrong,” Daddabbo said. “I, too, long to have a physical senior year but I am not selfish enough to jeopardize the health of others to obtain that….The decision made to open up was rushed, disastrous and I believe should be reverted.”
Daddabbo said currently he has one teacher who has contracted COVID-19 and that he knew of at least three other positive cases from a single classroom. Higley High last Thursday reported seven active cases and 30 resolved cases.
“Higley has become a breeding ground for coronavirus,” Daddabbo said. “I have witnessed that many students will take off their masks during passing period and no one walks on the right side of the hallway when entering or leaving. I’ve seen masks taken off for extended amount of time in classes or masks are just under the nose and it just keeps happening. Students do congregate every single time in the passing period in the courtyard.”
He said the board shouldn’t wait until Dec. 2 to take action.
“It is now winter and all of us can confidently say we are getting colds more often, sneezing and coughing and allergies are all over the place,” he said. “More students are absent and we are in a fact in the second wave, which will be much, much more dangerous than the first without proper precautions such as going online.”
Stacy Aberilla, a parent of three students who attend two different campuses, said she was not there to advocate for any particular learning model.
“Our case rate is going up,” Aberilla said. “It’s jumped 128 percent within our boundaries within the last few weeks. Thankfully, it seems as though the positivity rate on campus is relatively well-controlled.
“Trouble is, some parents are knowingly sending their kids to school knowing they either had a positive test but apparently if they have no symptoms then the rules don’t apply to them. Or they think maybe their kid has it but they have a few symptoms and they go and get a test and they send them to school while they’re waiting for the results.”
Aberilla claimed upwards of 80 percent of the cases in students from the district are “from families whose parents frankly lied and hid that information from the school district.”
“We all want our kids to be in school,” she said. “We all want them to have a safe environment and nobody wants to have their kid isolated, quarantined or out of school for two weeks. I certainly do no want my children to have to be out of school for two weeks because some other parent sent their kid to school with COVID and exposed my kid and now my kid has to miss school.”
Aberilla urged the board to find some way to hold parents accountable who knowingly send their kids to school sick.
The board was unable to respond to Aberilla because she spoke during the public comments.