Higley Unified School District officials plan to take another stab at a bond proposal in 2022 after voters rejected a $95-million measure in November.
The district has not yet determined the amount for the proposed second bond as it polls voters on why they supported or opposed the one that failed.
“Since the November election, the district has been reviewing and revising several of the categories presented in the 2021 bond proposal,” CFO Tyler Moore told the Governing Board recently.
He said the district hired a consulting agency to survey voters but that effort’s on hold for now after a few people complained about it and its content.
HUSD two weeks ago alerted district families of the telephone surveys asking for their opinions and feedback on the bond – “specifically what may have swayed voters to support to reject the proposed bond.”
He added district staff was working with the agency to resolve the issues.
“For clarification the survey is commonly done throughout the state,” Moore said. “The intention of that survey was to provide further guidance for our proposal that you’ll be reviewing.”
A couple of people on social media faulted the district for not having taken the pulse of voters before heading to the ballot box Nov. 2.
“They should have done this before thinking about launching an election,” one woman wrote. “Elections like this are expensive and this one was a big waste of HUSD money.”
The board’s first review of the proposed bond is scheduled for Jan. 12, followed by a second review on Feb. 9.
Also at that February meeting, staff will give a first review of the 2022-23 capital outlay budget and discuss some of the implications of the bond not passing and a phase-down major project approach, Moore said.
The board is then expected to act on a bond resolution March 9, giving ample time for a political action commission to sell it to the voters, according to Moore.
If the board calls for an election, it would be held in November.
The $95-million bond in November failed with 54.64 percent of voters or 6,614 ballots opposing it. The 23.3-percent turnout was low as expected for an off-year election.
The bond with interest would have cost property owners an estimated $137 million when paid off.
The district planned on spending the $95 million over five years to build and renovate school buildings, buy furniture and equipment and enhance safety and security on campuses.
According to HUSD, it’s one of the state’s fastest growing school districts, anticipated over the next five years to add 3,000 more students to its current count of 12,500.
The need for more elbow room is currently being seen at Higley High School.
At that Dec. 8 meeting, the board without comment approved hiring design firm DLR Group for $488,885 to add 20,000 square feet of classroom space at the campus to handle the current enrollment growth and a future projected increase in students.
The district’s budget for the project was $7 million with a construction start date of summer 2022 and a completion date in summer 2023.
The bulk of the failed bond, 33.7 percent or $32 million, however, was to retire one of two controversial and costly leases executed in 2012 under then-Superintendent Denise Birdwell.
At the time, the district was seeing explosive student growth and entered into the agreements where it leased two new buildings for 40 years from a nonprofit. The buildings currently house the Cooley and Sossaman campuses, the district’s first and only middle schools.
The total cost of the two leases over their lifetime to the district is nearly $160 million, according to the state auditor general in July. An HUSD administrator has said the deal will end up costing the district three times more than what it would have cost for an outright purchase.
The auditor general’s findings let to a grand jury indictment of Birdwell for allegedly engineering the leases by rigging the bids and taking payoffs. She also is accused of misusing public monies while at HUSD. She and three other co-defendants face an April 7 trial date.