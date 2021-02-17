Anticipating nearly $25 million in unspent capital funds going into the next school year, Higley Unified administrators are recommending that the Governing Board spend about a third of it on various repairs and upgrades.
“We have plenty of money to continue our capital plan over several years, said HUSD Finance Director Tyler Moore as he recommended that $2.4 million of the $24.9 million capital budget be devoted to technology upgrades in classrooms and to finally achieve the district’s goal of equipping every student with a digital device.
Addressing the board Feb. 10, Moore said the laptop expenditures – totaling $1.7 million – would ensure that every student at Centennial, Cortina, Chaparral, and San Tan elementary schools would now have a device.
Moore said the district’s IT department would present the plan to implement the 1:1 device-student ratio in a future board meeting, but “there’s funding in here to complete that plan next school year.”
The remaining $729,000 of technology spending would go towards annual software license renewals, like Microsoft Office and their financial software, Moore said.
Moore said another $310,000 would allow the school to continue using the Canvas and Synergy learning management systems, as well as testing and student information software.
Schools within the district may enjoy an “overarching $2.9 million fund,” to adopt new curriculum and textbooks in the classroom, according to Moore, adding that his department is recommending the district “spend down” the capital budget to about $16 million for the start of the new school year.
Other beneficiaries of capital spending in his recommendations would be school libraries.
“There is no library budget currently,” Moore said, proposing a $120,000 library fund allocated based on the number of students at each school.
“This is not an exhaustive amount, but this will help those librarians and schools replace some of those books, expand some of their library collection,” he said.
Moore also proposed $100,000 in funding for fine arts to replace old and outdated equipment.
“We have heard loud and clear,” that the district’s musical instruments are “extremely outdated,” he said.
Conceding “we don’t anticipate this being enough to catch us up,” Moore said, “we anticipate this being an annual amount” to help replenish and replace the instruments.
Moore proposed another $100,000 to replace athletic equipment “to maintain equity across the board, in terms of all of our programs.”
The district may set aside about $490,000 for in-classroom equipment, instructional material, furniture and other classroom needs, Moore explained.
He said this is allocated based on the number of students in the district and equates to about $40 per student.
Moore said next year’s capital spending budget allows for the district to decentralize furniture and equipment budgets “down to the school level.”
“This gives these schools more flexibility in determining what needs are greater for them,” he said.
Another $250,000 may go towards other school repair requests, Moore said. This includes new paint on steel fencing and poles, landscaping, carpet replacement, and other miscellaneous repairs.
Assistant superintendent Dr. Michael Fowler said the process to make repairs like these takes time “and I think a lot of districts just give up, and we’re not giving up. We’ll continue to work hard and identify those areas.”
The district proposed to set aside $65,000 for safety and security, Moore said. This includes replacing and adding cameras at Cortina, Coronado, and San Tan elementary schools, according to Fowler.
These schools have “traditionally had some issues with” security, “in fact, in the past few weeks,” Fowler said.
According to Fowler, the budget set aside for security “allows for additional cameras at all of our campuses,” not just the three schools they prioritized.
The district also plans to purchase two new 84-passenger buses, a $350,000 expense, Moore said.
The district’s capital budget has been steadily increasing in the last five fiscal years to reach the $24 million now available to them, Moore explained. He said some past years’ funding were “recession based,” and therefore reduced, but “the budget balance continued to grow.”
Moore said the district is still being fiscally responsible by not entirely depleting this year’s funds and “$16 million is almost three times our annual capital budget.”
The capital budget outlay proposed in Wednesday’s board meeting will be considered for approval on an April 7 board meeting.
Moore said the district’s operating budget has a surplus of around $8.6 million.
According to Moore, the state has announced it would adjust base support level funding for around 1.2 percent inflation rather than the 1 percent the school initially accounted for. Additionally, Moore said the state has proposed increasing the per-pupil reimbursement rate by $38.
“That’s an increase of about $860,000, and a lot of that is due to that inflation number coming from 1 to 1.2, and the additional base support level increase,” Moore said.