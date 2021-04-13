Higley Unified School District administration has recommended a bond issue to allow the funding of multi-year projects and major purchases – including the purchase of one of the two middle schools the district now leases.
Acting Chief Financial Officer Jeff Gadd said the proposed $95 million bond would be a “supplement” and “an add-on to the short-term needs” covered by the district’s regular capital budget.
Higley’s bond issue could go to voters in November at the same time as a possible town bond question. Both the town and Higley Unified must decide by June on whether to go through with a November election.
Gadd said that if a bond was approved in November, the money would be available starting in the 2022-23 fiscal year and last about five years.
He said the bond’s timeframe is flexible, and “could go a bit longer but that’s the expenditure plan.”
“About a third of the total of what’s projected” in the bond would go towards “a possible outright purchase of one of the two schools that we have under lease agreement,” Gadd said. Those are Cooley and Sossaman middle schools.
To pay off either school’s lease obligation and make an outright purchase would cost about $32 million, Gadd said.
There would be a “significant offset to that” in taxpayer savings, he added, because “If one middle school is purchased, the district would save an estimated $21.7 million in interest savings through discontinuing one of the two leases.”
According to Gadd, the proposed purchase plan would transfer the next five years’ lease payments for both schools, $22 million, from the capital budget to the bond.
He said the outright purchase would cost an additional $10 million, resulting in the $32 million total cost toward the bond.
“If the purchase did not occur for whatever reason,” Gadd said, the $10 million “would be reassigned to other capital needs. We would retain the other $22 million in order to continue the current lease payment schedule.”
HUSD Board President Kristina Reese pointed out that the district “significantly overpaid” for the two school leases, compared to the cost of purchasing the schools outright in 2013 when the decision to lease was made.
Gadd estimated that each school would have cost “around $20 to 25 million,” to purchase in 2013.
“If you took out the current lease schedule all the way to 2052,” when the lease is currently scheduled to end, “and you included principle and interest, those schools are costing you three times what you would have paid on an outright purchase.”
He estimated the total lease cost at “$60-$70 million.”
HUSD Board Member Amy Kaylor said, “We can try to make it better for the future” and buying one of the schools now “is a savings, even though it’s hard to look at it that way.”
“It’s going to take a while for the district to get bonding capacity in which to try to deal with the second school,” Gadd said.
He said the district could “push ahead, maybe even get an agreement, where the second school at a future date would have a buyout amount and we could negotiate that potentially.”
The bond would also fund the district’s technology plans over the next five years, Gadd said. He said the plan is split between two parts.
Part one focuses on “maintaining the internet structure, buying printers, teacher laptops, projectors, servers, those things that need to be replaced or added to over time,” he said.
That will cost an average $1.8 million annually over five years.
Part two of the technology plan “is a straight refreshment, replacement of student-use computers, maintaining the one:one ratio,” of students to devices, Gadd said.
He said the plan ensures “the students have the technology that you generally would expect them to have,” and would average at $3 million per year.
Gadd said another $27 million would go towards the district’s major projects over the next five years, which he said is “enrollment-driven.”
The major projects budget includes about $20 million for expansion of existing buildings for growth if needed, almost $3 million for the addition of specialty building spaces as needed, $860,000 for building upgrades, renovations and remodeling, and $2.7 million for contingencies, Gadd said.
Another $11 million of the proposed bond would go towards major maintenance, Gadd said. He said this allotment “very adequately addresses school appearance and school maintenance, and all of those things the taxpayers would have expected us to have done automatically.”
Gadd said $3.5 million would go towards transportation replacements and maintenance.
“We have a lot of student use of some of those vans, especially at high school, so it’s important that we keep these vehicles in some sort of shape, and that means we need to have a replacement schedule,” he explained.
The bond also provides $2.5 million for a “potential land purchase,” north of Pecos Road, for a future school site if needed, Gadd said.
Gadd said the land purchase “may not be necessary,” but if the district is interested, “the vacant land that I see is quickly being consumed. You’re going to have to do something with moving ahead on that subject, or there won’t be a subject to move ahead on.”
The bond would result in a “pretty minor” increase of 14 cents to the projected fiscal 2022-23 rate, Gadd said. He said the current tax rate is “$7.28 total, per $100 of assessed value,” and the increase to $7.42 would be “not a major concern, I would not think.”
According to Gadd, the tax rate would decline as the district pays off its debts from the bond.
He suggested that as the tax rate begins to decline, the district may want to “have another bond, so it stays flat, the taxpayers can predict what their tax bill is because it doesn’t change, and you get the advantage of having that money then in that second bond.”
The proposed $95 million bond is about 75 percent of the district’s potential $129 million bonding capacity, Gadd said.
Gadd said the board must authorize an election by June 9 for the Nov. 2 ballot.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved the 2021-2022 capital budget as presented by HUSD Director of Finance Tyler Moore.
Moore explained the district will spend down its budget balance carry-forward from $16 million to $8.6 million, which he said “we still feel is healthy in terms of a capital budget, and it leaves us room for the next few years to fund various items.”
The capital budget includes curriculum adoption, funding for the library, fine arts, and athletics, and achieving a one:one student to device ratio, among other things, Moore said.
The board also approved a 2.5 percent pay increase for all new employees and a 5 percent pay raise for all classified workers, as proposed by HUSD Executive Director Mum Martens.