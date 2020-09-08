When fans attend football and volleyball games in Higley Unified School District they will see mandatory masks, touchless ticket purchase and prepackaged food only at the concession stands.
And if they don’t like those protocols or feel unsafe, they will be able to watch the games online.
Higley has become the first East Valley school district to address the issue of what fans will encounter if they want to root in person for their school’s football and volleyball teams.
In hosting sport events, there will be some non-negotiables during the pandemic such as wearing masks until the Maricopa County ordinance is lifted, David Loutzenheiser, executive director of secondary education, told the Governing Board.
“Look at it from this perspective: ‘If I’m a senior athlete and I’ve done so much work and I’m finally being allowed to play, why would I want to have people put us in a position that there could be an outbreak or something like that and now I lose my time again,’” Loutzenheiser said.
He added the district will stream all football and volleyball games so if people are uncomfortable showing up at the stadiums or gyms, they can watch it via NFHS network.
All game tickets will be sold online through the GoFan app and people can show the ticket on the phone to enter an event.
“All East Valley school districts will be using GoFan so even if you are traveling to another event, you will be purchasing your tickets through GoFan,” Loutzenheiser said. “We do not anticipate having a ticket gate opened.”
He said for football games, the district plans on purchasing or renting more portable stands to allow for social distancing.
There will be no limit on the number of fans who can attend games, but family passes will be sold with a limit of four per pass.
Loutzenheiser said the first volleyball game was scheduled for Sept. 22, the first freshman football game on Sept. 30 and the first varsity football game on Oct. 2.
However, should the district be forced to change course after the board voted to reopen campuses full time to students and teachers on Tuesday, contingency plans are in place.
If health metrics were to go the wrong way and the campus has to return to remote learning, games will have no fans in attendance, teams will maintain social distance on the sidelines or benches and there will be no concession stand and no spirit line and marching band at football games, according to Loutzenheiser.
If there’s a partial return to campuses, a limited number of game tickets will be sold depending on the size of the venue; mandatory masks if social distancing is not possible; extra seating and no family passes, he added.
Loutzenheiser said the district will provide bus transportation for athletes to and from games but parents can opt to drive their student instead.
The district also is looking into the cost of adding another bus to allow for increased distancing between students, Loutzenheiser said.
He raised a possible problem that could come with game transportation because it is paid for by gate receipts from spectators.
“We know we may have a little bit of a challenge this year should we have to reduce the number of people at games and at the same time we want to add additional buses if necessary,” he said. “That is something we as a district are looking at, the feasibility and what other different funding sources we can look at to continue to provide those options for parents.
“If there is a possibility for us to change, where we are not driving to the West Valley to compete and we are keeping it locally within the East Valley, that is a priority for us right now because do understand these transportation concerns.”
Loutzenheiser also provided a scheduling update for middle and high schools
The proposed schedule for middle schools through the East Valley Conference is to fit four different sports seasons into three quarters, starting in October.
“What that means is we are going to shorten the length of the seasons and we, instead of playing 10 games, probably are looking at six and then doing a shorter tournament as well,” Loutzenheiser said. “The goal is to provide the opportunity for all the students even in a shortened year.”
For high schools, golf and spirtline practices started Aug. 17 and cross-country, track and the swim/dive teams began Aug. 24.
For the week of Aug. 17, 1,450 students participated in sports at Williams Fields High School and 1,332 at Higley High, according to the district.
All participants passed their health screening and none were sent home because of illness.
Two Higley High students, however, missed six practice sessions between them, not participating out of caution and not due to illness, Loutzenheiser said. No health issues were reported for staff.
Loutzenheiser also explained to the board why the district was focusing on volleyball and football.
There was no discussion on how the rules will be enforced in the bleachers.
Golf fans can physically distance while watching tournaments and the district doesn’t charge for those and cross country are held at parks, he said.
As for swim-and-dive competitions, right now Loutzenheiser said he doesn’t have a lot of answers because not many pools were opened yet.
“There’s a proposal out there that the teams swim by themselves at the pool while the opposing team swims by themselves at their home pool and they time them individually and compare the times,” he said, adding once he has specifics he will report back to the board.