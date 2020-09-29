Higley Unified School District Governing Board is joining a class action lawsuit against makers and/or sellers of e-cigarettes.
The Governing Board unanimously voted without comment last Wednesday to ink a contract with Wagstaff & Cartmell and six other law firms that will represent the district in trying to recover damages caused by vaping products.
The board initially was considering another law firm in July, the Frantz Law Group, which made a presentation in July.
At that presentation, Superintendent Mike Thomason said his office had worked on the contract with Frantz for three to four months and that the district had been approached by other law firms to join their lawsuits.
Thomason told the board at the time he was recommending Frantz because of a number of factors such as the firm’s offer to come in and immediately work on a free prevention program for students.
It doesn’t appear the district is getting any similar program with the current contract providers.
Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley last Thursday in an email explained the decision to go with Wagstaff & Cartmell.
“The decision was based on a combination of factors, including experience, the extent of the firms’ involvement in the multi-district litigation, and the terms of the firms’ proposals,” Foley said.
“The district agreed to the proposal from the Wagstaff & Cartmell law firm, which is a leading law firm for other school districts involved in the Juul and electronic cigarette litigation,” she said.
The new contract like the one proposed by Frantz offers free representation, taking payment – a 25 percent cut of the awarded damages – only if the suit prevails in court.
The Frantz contract singled out the largest vaping company in the country, JUUL Labs, to go after for damages, whereas Wagstaff & Cartmell is looking to bring action against manufactures and/or distributors and/or sellers of e-cigarettes and vaping products.
The Wagstaff & Cartmell contract also noted the litigation can take years to resolve and that there was no guarantee of success with the district’s claim.
Arizona in January filed a consumer fraud suit against two e-cigarette makers – Juul and Eonsmoke – for targeting youth in their advertisement.
In August, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the state won a $22.5 million judgment against Eonsmoke.
E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youth since 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many experts blamed the attraction on the marketing of the sleek and discrete devices with vape juice flavors that targets teens.
The federal agency reported after seeing an increased use of e-cigarettes among youth between 2017 and 2019, there was a drop from 2019-20.
In 2020, there was a 10.5 percent drop in middle school students using e-cigarettes from the prior year and for high school students there was a 27.5 percent drop in use in 2020 from 2019, according to CDC.
Besides nicotine addiction and all the health impacts vaping brings, teenagers and young adults who vape face a much higher risk of COVID-19 than their peers who do not vape, according to an August study by the Stanford University School of Medicine.
Among young people who were tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, the researchers found that those who vaped were five to seven times more likely to be infected than those who did not use e-cigarettes.
Vaping also has been associated with a mysterious lung disease that broke out last year. The CDC in February reported 2,807 hospitalizations or deaths – 21 cases in Arizona.
JUUL controls 70 percent of the e-cigarette market after entering it just five years ago, according to other school districts’ lawsuits against the company.
Its sales over that time have skyrocketed, generating $224 million in sales in 2017 – a one-year increase of 621 percent – and $942.6 million in 2018 – a 783 percent increase over what it sold two years earlier.
Other lawsuits said company founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees set out on a path to “refresh the magic and luxury of the tobacco category” and reach “consumers who aren’t perfectly aligned with traditional tobacco products” in order to recreate the lost “ritual and elegance that smoking once exemplified.”
“By design, a cornerstone of the product’s commercial success is its addictive nature,” the suit states. “JUUL is, in many ways, the paradigmatic start-up. It has all the markings of Silicon Valley success: staggering profit margins, meteoric growth and status as a cultural phenomenon.”
The company in three months reached a valuation of $10 billion, according to other lawsuits.
They also cite statements Monsees has given in interviews that said internal documents he obtained from lawsuits against tobacco product manufacturers helped the company design equally addictive products.
Other school districts also have filed suits against Altria and its related companies bearing the same name that entered the Arizona market with a brand called MarkTen in 2013.
Those suits note that company’s use of Disney movies in its marketing campaign promoted cigarette manufacturers to call it “irresponsible.”
Altria also benefited from a distribution network of 60,000 stores that gave it nearly half the e-cigarette market in Arizona in just seven weeks, those suits state.
The company also added flavors to its vaping products to enhance their attractiveness to young people, according to multiple lawsuits.
Though Altria in early 2018 agreed to tone down its advertising and vowed to federal officials it would “reverse the current use trend among youth,” it later the same year made a $12.8 billion investment in JUUL. The following year as JUUL reaped $3.4 billion in sales in 2019.
“It is not an overstatement to say that JUUL has changed the educational experience of students across the nation,” according to a suit filed by Kyrene School District.
“JUUL use has completely changed school bathrooms – now known as ‘the JUUl room’…The ubiquity of JUUL use in high school bathrooms has generated numerous online spoofs about ‘the JUUL room.”