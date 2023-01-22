Higley Unified School District is looking at an estimated $123 million maintenance-and-operation budget – $3 million higher than the current spending plan – for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
CFO Tyler Moore last week gave the Governing Board a first review of the proposed budget, which funds salaries, utilities and day-to-day operations. The board is expected to formally adopt a budget in June.
At the Jan. 18 meeting ,Moore said the budget takes into consideration that student enrollment would remain flat, the base-level support per student would get an increase of 2% for inflation and that the Arizona State Retirement System contribution is going up by 0.12%, a $60,000 increase for the district.
The budget, however, does not yet have the dollar amount for the money that will have to be transferred to the capital budget to fund projects because the $77.2-million bond failed in November, Moore said.
“This was our preliminary plan if the bond did not pass,” he said, adding that his first presentation of the capital budget Feb. 8 will have the transfer amount.
The initial budget also doesn’t yet have the figures for expected increases in fixed costs, such as for property insurance, utilities and worker compensation.
“The biggest area where we’re seeing a continued increase to the budget is the balance carry forward,” he said. “We have that estimated at $26 million right now. A large portion of that is again towards vacancy savings.
“We are struggling to fill positions particularly in the classified hourly department – our grounds, our transportation drivers (and) our custodial staff. That’s continuing to increase that budget balance carry forward, which is one-time funding.”
The big unknown is whether the state Legislature will lift the Constitutional spending cap – or the aggregate expenditure limit – that all school districts in the state face, according to Moore. The total impact for all school districts is $1.4 billion.
“I feel like a broken record but there hasn’t been anything done yet,” Moore said. “We have a March 1 deadline for this fiscal year.”
If the Legislature provides an exemption to the spending limit for this fiscal year as it has been doing, it would only be for a year.
“Until we have some concrete evidence that that has been solved or a solution has been made that is always going to be a budget implication for the district,” Moore said.
If the Legislature takes no action, the district would need to cut approximately $22.7 million in spending from its current budget, he said, adding that the $24 million in carry forward would cushion that impact.
“The district would be in a place where any operations would not be halted,” he said. “We would be able to continue as is.
“It would wipe out all our contingency but we’ve strategically placed ourselves in a position where we would not put any of our operations at risk right now.”
And if there is no long-term fix by the Legislature, the district will continue to carry a large contingency for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The budget also would propose hiring and salary freezes so there would not be any operational risk to the district, Moore said.
Superintendent Dawn Foley noted that HUSD was in a good place compared to some of the other districts due to its carryover.
She said the district intentionally planned for the fact that the exemption may not pass so that “we wouldn’t have to furlough or close doors.”
Districts that didn’t have that carry forward amount held there last year would have had to cease operating if the spending limit wasn’t lifted, according to Foley. Many districts in the East Valley say they may have to layoff teachers and staff to meet the spending cap this spring if it is not lifted.
“So hence, moving forward, many districts have done what we did last year in their budgeting,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons why… you’re seeing many districts hold larger amounts of carryover until that’s resolved.
“In other words, they’re not allocating it for the things until they know that they aren’t going to end up losing it.”
Newly elected board member Anna Van Hoek asked if any of the contingency will be used for phase 2 improvements at Higley High School. That project was included in the failed bond measure.
Moore responded no and that the budget carry forward is being set aside for contingency.
As with previous budgets, there’ll be a transfer from the budget to capital to cover the two middle school’s 40-year lease payments. The district has been paying $4.4 million annually toward that payment.
The Fiscal Year 2024 transfer will be a smaller, approximately $3.6 million, as the district has been working on refinancing that debt.
“That’s about a $600,000 savings to our operational budget every year, which is a huge win for this district,” Moore said. “We didn’t get rid of the lease but we did eliminate a majority of the fees and we did hit the market in a good time and got good rates.”
The budget for next school year also will include some sort of enhancement for the employees’ benefits. The district went to self-insured a year ago and is already seeing cost savings in that move along with low claims to date.
Moore said the district will be surveying its employees to see what kinds of enhancements they want to see with their insurance.
Van Hoek asked if the enhancement was something the employees were asking for or “just something that you’re thinking ahead and you’re going to go out to them and ask things that they might want?”
Moore responded that the district was proactively using savings accrued from going to a self-insurance plan and putting it back into its employees.
“We take every opportunity we can to enhance our employee compensation package, whether that means compensation or benefits all these hit employees’ paychecks and so anywhere we can help out it’s been in interest of both our meet-and-confer team and the district to put that back to the employees,” he said.
Board member Kristina Reese noted that “that money can only be used for that. We can’t move it around.”
Moore said he anticipated presenting in March the proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024 benefits package.
The board will take a second look at the proposed budget on Feb. 28. Tentative budget approval is expected in March; capital budget action is set for April 5.