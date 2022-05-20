Students will soon get more elbow room at Higley High School with groundbreaking scheduled in September for additional classrooms.
A new 24,000-square-foot, two-story building will include 12 classrooms and an upstairs lecture hall the size of a double-classroom.
“We are looking at tentative building cost of $7.5 million,” said district CFO Tyler Moore, who added that soft costs such as furniture are another $2.5 million. “That $10 million includes everything that makes that building operational.”
Part of the funding for the project will come from $2.5 million remaining from the 2013 bond of $70 million and the rest will come from Higley Unified School District’s capital budget, Moore told the Governing Board May 11.
“That will exhaust all our bond funds,” Moore added.
HUSD failed to pass a $95-million bond last year and is trying for a $77.2-million measure in November. If the bond passes, there are plans to do a phase 2 at the campus, which includes renovation of the gym into a “competition” one and campus upgrades such as a new coat of paint.
Moore also reviewed the criteria in selecting Higley High for expansion and the outreach that was done for public input.
Architect Carmen Wyckoff said the DLR Group used feedback from students, the community and administration – make it look like it’s part of Higley High but also modernize it a bit in designing the classroom building.
Wyckoff said DLR is the only architectural firm she knows of that did primary research into what engages students and incorporate it into its designs.
What engages students and teachers means less absenteeism and better graduation rates, she said.
“The study shows that up to 16% of students engagement can be helped or hindered by the space they are in,” Wyckoff said. “One of these things is natural light, the view to the outside.”
So, the building has larger windows for that sunlight and the interior is flexible.
“The ability to individualize your learning space can really help your engagement,” she said, adding that heat is not an issue with the new windows on the market.
Patrick Sheppard, project manager with contractor Chasse Building Team, said the target completion date for the project is next summer for move-in for the fall 2023 school year.
“Money finds a way to be used at all times when it comes to school districts and bonds,” board President Amy Kaylor said. “No matter what, I find that there is lot of miscommunication out there and it’s upsetting to me because people need to understand what a bond does for a school district and over time what it does.”
Kaylor said she is grateful that Superintendent Dawn Foley has done her due diligence in planning for the future of HUSD because the Higley High project was not on the books.
“We didn’t plan for this at Higley High,” Kaylor said. “We didn’t look past our noses that Higley High might actually really have a bust of growth in this area and it has.”
Kaylor said she has lived in the school district boundaries for a long time and it was always Williams Field High School that had a higher student enrollment than Higley.
“And now we are here. And it is scramble, 911, lets go, lets make this happen,” she said. “We can not do this again” and count on funding that may or may not come to the district.
She said the district was only able to pull off the project now due to the administration team being fiscally responsible.
Kaylor said in moving forward it was important to convey to the voters the importance of the bond in November for HUSD.
“There are so many more needs coming our way,” she said.