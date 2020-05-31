Williams Field High senior earns associate degree
While navigating academics and band activities at Williams Field High School, 2020 graduate John Decker also completed an associate degree through Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
John hopes the step ahead will help him attain his goal to attend medical school more quickly.
During John’s sophomore year, he met with Chandler-Gilbert Community College counselors to plan out how to attain 60 credits.
On top of dual enrollment classes at the high school, John also needed 17 credits at the community college, which he took over the summers, as well as during senior year.
The hardest part of doing both, he said, was the scheduling.
“You constantly have to make sacrifices to your schedule in order to fit in all of your college classes, whether that meant taking summer break to do more classes or any free time that you may have.”
In addition to high school and college classes, John was involved in marching band the past four years, as well as winter winds the last five years. He also performed with the drumline, the symphonic band and the jazz band.
Cooley counselor lauded
by Anti-Defmation League
The Arizona Anti-Defamation League recently named Cooley Middle School counselor Shannon Alexander the Arizona Anti-Defamation League Coordinator of the Year.
Cooley is a designated “No Place For Hate” School and Alexander leaders the club’s activities. Cooley, Williams Field High, and Sossaman Middle School are all part of the “No Place for Hate” movement, aimed at bullying prevention.
Gateway Pointe Elementary is awarded a Little Library
A new Little Library will be built on the Gateway Pointe campus later this year, thanks to a grant from the Impact Library Program.
The organization selected Gateway Pointe to receive a free little library to promote reading and community sharing. Only one out of 100 groups or individuals are selected for the free library book-sharing box.
Gateway Pointe media specialist teacher Trisha Wright nominated the school, saying, “We plan to have our library box in the front of campus for students and the community to share in our love for reading.”
The Impact Library Program will also donate 100 new books from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Higley continues free meals through June 30
Higley Unified School District is scheduled to offer free meals June 30 to anyone 18 or younger. There are no income or residency requirements. Individuals must be present at pick-up.
Distribution will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when there is not a holiday. Times and locations are: Cortina Elementary, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Higley Traditional Academy, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Higley High, Noon to 6 p.m.
Multiple days’ worth of meals will be distributed. Friday’s service will include Friday, Saturday, and Sunday meals.