Despite the pandemic’s impact on education last year, Higley Unified School District students stayed on top when it came to statewide assessment tests.
The Governing Board last Wednesday heard a brief presentation on how HUSD students surpassed the state passing average on standardized tests measuring proficiency in English, math and science.
“We can look at numbers but all these numbers are tied to little human beings,” board member Amy Kaylor said. “Last year was rough on them. I’m just grateful that we did so well.
“I’ll go back to just saying I supported opening our schools and staying open and I think that played a huge part in how well the year did go.”
Vice President Jill Wilson chimed in saying, “Even in a pandemic, they’re getting above-average test scores, which is crazy.”
Unlike districts – such as neighboring Gilbert Public Schools and Chandler Unified – that vacillated between in-person, hybrid and on-line learning, HUSD kept its classrooms open after the state’s delay of in-person classes to Aug. 17 last year.
Dr. Dawn Foley – overseeing her first board meeting officially as superintendent after serving as acting school chief – noted that the district historically performed above the state percentage in these tests.
For the English Language Arts of AzM2, the revised AzMERIT, students in grades 3-8 and grade 10 on all HUSD campuses exceeded the state passing percentage.
For example, for third-graders, the state passing percentage was 35 percent and the students at all nine HUSD elementary campuses surpassed that with Bridges Elementary at the highest with 79 percent.
For “English Language Arts every single one of our students, every one of our schools had average passing scores higher than the state passing average,” said Dr. Susan Borzych, interim executive director of Elementary Education.
Higley campuses did equally as well in math. The only campus that fell below the state passing percentage was Gateway Pointe, where fifth graders got a 27 percent passing percentage – less that the state’s 31 percent.
“So while we always have room to grow and we always have room to improve, it was very exciting and very nice to be able to see that we maintained that practice of making sure that our students score above the state average,” Borzych said.
She also went over data for the ACT exams for grades 11 and 12.
“As you can imagine we were a little apprehensive about how this would turn out given the year that we had,” Borzych said. “But I do want to tell you that we are very excited about the results that we’re seeing.”
She explained that the testing situation for the 2020-21 school year was unique with the different student groups of in-person and remote learners. Also, statewide assessments were suspended in 2020 when campuses were closed in March.
Participation in AzM2 math and English Language Arts was high in both, with 97.85 percent of elementary students and 90 percent of secondary students tested in English and 97.88 percent of elementary and 89 percent of secondary tested in math.
The bulk of the students who did not test were online students, according to Borzych
“Normally when we’re giving the state assessments, we are expected to reach a 95 (percent) participation rate,” Borzych said. “That is part of our school grading algorithm and an expectation at the state level.
“We really worried a little bit about whether we were going to make that 95 this year,” she said, noting the state eased up on that requirement. “We still considered it a goal of ours to reach that 95 percent.”
The state required that testing be done only in classrooms, though it did not require at-home learners to come to school to take tests.
Wilson asked if the district has told online students that they will be required to test in-person in the new school year. The district launched a virtual academy this year.
“One of the challenges is that this was not a rule Higley did,” Foley said. “This was a state standardized assessment rule that required (in-person testing) and obviously if there were families who chose not to bring their child to in-person learning, they were not going to bring them into the in-person environment to test them and that is within their purview to do so.
“We will make them aware of that, however. Obviously those were some of the challenges we were working through in this environment this year and may persist next year.”
Board member Michelle Anderson asked if the district was going to break down the data to compare online versus in-person students’ results.
Borzych said staff did begin to look at that data but it was difficult to do.
“As students moved from on-line to in-person and from in-person to on-line throughout the year that became more difficult to measure because it was more difficult to define what an on-line student was,” she said.
“Sometimes we had on-line students that stayed on-line all year long, sometimes we had on-line students that were in person for a certain portion of the year and went back and forth. So it became a difficult measurement to define.”
That said, Borzych added that each campus has received an Excel workbook that “breaks down this data and gives them the opportunity to use multiple filters to break it down by various subgroup categories so that they can identify then within their own school community where they might have gaps and where they might launch for instruction for this year.”
Borzych also said that benchmarks were in place to monitor growth in grades K-12.
“We have processes in place to identify our gaps, determine root cause, to identify students in a wider range of learning for this year and to adjust our instruction accordingly so that we’re meeting the needs of all learners,” she said.