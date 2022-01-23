One by one athletic directors, principals and head football coaches stood in front of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board Jan. 18 to argue their case for moving conferences.
And in the end, Higley High School won its appeal to move from the 6A to the 5A Conference, joining two other programs in the state that wanted lower classifications. Another 23 schools lost their requests to move to lower classifications.
In December, the AIA announced its initial conference placements for the 2022 football season and 26 programs appealed. Of the total, only three programs elected to move up – Arizona College Prep, Rio Rico and Sahuarita – and their requests were approved.
“We’re grateful the committee is giving us a chance to let this play out the way it was supposed to play out two times ago,” Higley Athletic Director Aaron Dille said. “We appreciate them continuing to fine-tune this because we know they’re going to get it right. There’s good people doing this.”
Dille said the school’s argument was simple: the Knights should have never been placed at the 6A level when the first realignment took place two years ago.
The AIA ranks programs on the basis of help from MaxPreps and their performance in the last three seasons. However, during this block of conference placements, the 2020 season – dubbed the “COVID Year” – was taken out of the equation due to an unequal number of games played by different schools.
According to AIA Executive Director David Hines, a standard deviation bylaw gives teams a rating somewhere between -2 and 2. While zero is the middle of the road and shows a team is in the right conference, teams often receive ratings between 1 and 2.
If a team comes back with a score of 1.5 or higher, it is rounded to 2, indicating the team has been successful in past seasons and therefore, is likely to be moved up a conference.
Teams with lower than a 1.5 are rounded down to 1 and are closer to the middle-of-the-road rating. Those teams typically don’t move conferences. A program below 1 has the best chance to move down a level.
“The enrollment is really not a part of the formula,” Hines said. “I know that is something that is talked about over time. But if you look at a team that has moved up in the last year or two, it’s clear those teams are still highly competitive. Teams that have moved down, it’s improved their place.”
In Higley’s case two years ago, the committee saw the Knights with a 1.46 standard deviation rating. But according to Dille, Higley’s overall ranking was closer to 6A teams than to those in 5A, especially when strength of schedule was factored in, given the Knights played some of the top programs in 6A.
As a result, the committee decided to round Higley’s standard deviation score up to 1.5 and ultimately to 2. That placed Higley in the 6A Conference for football, leaving the school’s other athletic programs in 5A.
But this season, the standard deviation was removed, and Dille said it allowed him to approach the board.
Head coach Eddy Zubey said he is glad the AIA recognized what transpired two seasons ago.
“We were appealing the fact the bylaw wasn’t followed,” Zubey said. “We’re happy the executive board corrected an error that was made in the past and we’re grateful to be placed appropriately, finally.”
Higley’s approval to move down is a rare occurrence.
The Knights fared better the last two seasons at the 6A level. In 2020 – the year that didn’t account for the standard deviation measurement – Higley went 4-5. Last season, the Knights won three games at the 6A level. They went 8-4 in 2019, the last time they were in the 5A Conference.
Three other East Valley teams – Arete Prep in Gilbert (2A to 1A eight-man football), Mesquite (5A to 4A) and Seton Catholic (4A to 3A) – all had their appeals denied along with 20 other programs.
Higley and the other teams that switched conferences will now await the final region placements to be announced in the coming weeks. Dille commended the board for continuously working to improve the system put in place.
“This is still a new process and with any new system there are going to be things you have to iron out,” Dille said. “There’s some really good 5A schools so maybe this will play out the way it was supposed to play out.”