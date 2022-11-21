Higley Unified School District is looking to get out from under a costly 40-year agreement for using two middle school buildings by refinancing the leases for a projected $10 million in savings.
The Governing Board is expected to approve a resolution Dec. 14 authorizing staff to move forward with a new deal if market conditions are right. Each year the district pays out $4.4 million to service the two leases approved in 2012.
“This has been a huge budget item,” district CFO Tyler Moore said at the Nov. 16 board meeting. “It’s in every single budget conversation that we’ve had.”
The district has been making annual lease payments for a decade and has about $124 million outstanding for the remaining 30 years or until 2053. The total estimated payment by the district for the entirety of the lease is over $178 million, according to Moore.
Moore presented a plan that called for paying off the outstanding bond debt and eliminating the fees and restricted fund deposits now being paid. It also would cut out the lessee JMF-Higley 2012 LLC.
The district would make its principle and interest payments directly to the bank.
Currrently, the district’s payments go to JMF, which then forward the funds to the bank. JMF also receives a fee for managing the two campuses.
A refi with rates from two weeks ago would drop Higley’s total payment to $114 million, about a $10 million total savings for the remaining 30 years on the lease.
The district’s bond counsel Jim Giel said JMF, a nonprofit, technically owns Sossaman and Cooley middle schools under the lease agreements approved in 2012 and that the district owns the land.
He told the board a resolution would not lock them in.
“You don’t have to issue certificates of participation in this case to redeem those bonds,” Giel said. “You can adopt a resolution and wait for the market to see when interest rates make sense. You are not required to do anything with that resolution. It is not binding on you.”
He said once the certificates are issued, the existing bonds are paid off but the two middle schools are then encumbered again with a new lease financing and are pledged as collateral for the certificates.
“But let me stress, this lease financing that you could do to take out these bonds is very straight forward,” Giel said.
“We’ve done it a number of times for other school districts in the Valley and it’s really what the district should have done 10 years ago rather than do this,” he continued. “This is tried and true and we believe there is a market for your COP.”
Board member Jill Wilson asked Giel if he’s seen a financing structure elsewhere in the state or the country that resembled the lease Higley entered into.
“No, it’s very unusual,” Giel responded. “You were the test case unfortunately. The group that got it through the prior administration tried to do it in other jurisdictions and other school districts in the Valley and we were able to warn the others off. As far as I know you are the only one that actually did it.”
Michael LaVallee, an expert in public financing, added that the district has the ability to do lease purchasing.
“You do it for coping machines and buses sometimes and you can do to a lease-purchase structure to finance buildings in our state,” LaVallee said. “The district could have done it on its own through the use of a publicly offered lease i.e a COP, which is what we are talking about here.
“But instead they routed it through this nonprofit (JMF), through the IDA structure. It’s more akin to a charter-school financing. It’s the closest thing it’s akin to.”
IDA is the Industrial Development Authority of the City of Phoenix, which issued $69 million in bonds for the borrower JMF.
“Again, we don’t see it in the public-school space at all other than in this district,” LaVallee said.
Wilson made it a point to tell the public that the leases were “approved many boards ago and two superintendents ago.”
LaVallee said the district would have immediate use of an estimated $1 million in the capital repairs fund, which would return to the district under the proposal, and it would realize an estimated increase of $365,000 annually to its budget.
“What that means is we’ve been earmarking $4.4 million basically off the top of our budget for this payment,” Moore said. “That would be reduced by $365,000 based on the current interest rates right now.
“That can fund a number of teachers. We can do a number of things with that even though interest rates are not in our favor right now but it still makes sense because of the operational funds that we will get back on an annual basis.”
Board member Kristina Reese likened the new proposal to a mortgage payment in that the district owns the two buildings.
She also got assurance that the money saved from the new deal would go back into the two middle schools.
Moore said if the board approves the resolution in December, the anticipation is to sell bonds in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
A December approval would give them time to make sure it’s still beneficial to the district and that it was not making a deal that would put Higley in a worst financial situation.
“I moved to Arizona in the summer of 2012,” Wilson said. “And this was something that we heard about since December 2012 these leases and what happened here.
“Since I joined the board four years ago this was something that has always been paying of the lease, paying of the lease, paying of the leases. I’m excited to see that we are working o something and not staying stagnant with out previous agreement. This was not a normal lease agreement.”
When the district executed the leases in 2012 it was during a time the district was seeing a big uptick in student enrollment but didn’t have the bond capacity to build the middle schools on its own.
The leases were executed under the leadership of then-Superintendent Denise Birdwell, who was indicted by a state grand jury in 2021 for alleged bid rigging and payoffs while at Higley.
The state found that Birdwell was responsible for approving the convoluted financing scheme in 2012 to build those two new schools.