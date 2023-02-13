Higley Unified School District next year plans to fund most of its major maintenance projects – such as replacing the flooring at Cortina Elementary – by taking money from a budget meant to cover day-to-day operations.
Staff is proposing to shift $6.7 million from the Maintenance and Operations budget into the district’s proposed $17.5-million capital spending plan, which includes $4 million in balance carry-forward and $6.8 million in state funding.
The district’s previous capital budget was $29 million.
The pared-down proposed capital budget is the result of voters’ rejection in November of a $77.2-million bond to fund repair and other projects.
“We previously had a bond column. That has been fully exhausted,” CFO Tyler Moore told the Governing Board Feb. 8.
The proposed spending for fiscal year 2023-24, which begins July 1, includes replacement of video cameras at all sites but in phases because of the bond failure.
“We are working on phasing those security upgrades with the budget capacity that we have available to us,” Moore said. “This budget would support a replacement plan for video cameras at all sites.
“This is on a smaller scale, this is not a comprehensive replacement but we would focus on high-traffic areas such as all entrances and stuff like that. This budget also supports an ongoing replacement schedule for school-intercom systems.”
The budget for those two projects totaled $350,000.
The failed bond also included funding for laptops, wireless enhancement, security cameras and intercoms, flooring, district-wide lighting upgrade, improvements to Higley Center for Performing Arts and a new elementary school.
In scaling down capital projects to fit its budget revenue, the district was able to prioritize exterior weatherization for Chaparral Elementary and Cooley and Sossaman middle schools, Moore said.
He pointed to a recent assessment of Chaparral Elementary that found “leaky wall hydrants.”
“These are throughout the campus and they’re causing severe stucco fracturing,” Moore said, adding that the weatherization would fix the problem.
The major maintenance projects in all totaled $4.3 million and included roof replacement for Cooley Middle School and playground replacement at Centennial Elementary and Chaparral. The playground equipment is severely rusted and poses safety concerns, according to Moore.
Moore noted that $1.1 million in capital funds held by the former lessee of the district’s two middle schools was released to the district and would go back to Cooley and Sossaman toward their projects.
Under a recent refinancing of the 40-year leases, the lessee was removed and the district makes its payments directly to the bank.
Additionally, the district’s annual lease payments for the two middle schools have dropped to $3.7 million from $4.4 million for next fiscal year, according to Moore.
“This is just a huge win for the district,” he said. “Freeing up $600,000 to $700,000 in funds goes a long way in helping us reallocate those to other needs in the district.”
Another major project proposed is replacing the field and track at Williams Field High school.
“That’s the original field and track when that school was built,” Moore said. “Eight years is typically a useful life for that and we’re at that useful life.
“We’ve had people out to analyze the field and if we extend it past this year it does become a safety concern in which there is concern that they will not let us utilize the field for AAA games if it is not replaced.
“The track is in similar condition. There’re several areas in which the track has separated and concrete is exposed and so it creates a safety concern and so we’re budgeting to replace that potentially in the summer of 2024.”
Proposed spending for things such as education services, IT, and transportation are relatively flat from the prior year, according to Moore.
Funding for support services, however, are way down in the proposed budget from the previous year.
Money for annual maintenance such as HVAC replacements and janitor equipment decreased by $275,000 to a proposed $1.3 million, Moore said.
Responding to a board member asking if the district can use pandemic relief monies for HVACs, Moore said the remaining funding has already been allocated for summer school and counselors.
Additionally, capital grounds improvements was budgeted for $50,000, a $60,000 drop from the year prior and money for capital projects requested by individual campuses that don’t have the funding capacity in their budgets, has been cut by $5.7 million to a proposed $250,000.
According to Moore, without available bond money, the capital budget has to rely heavily on budget carryforward but even that is shrinking.
“The reality is with no additional capital funding this is the funding source we have to use moving forward to continue to move the district forward and not halt any maintenance projects that could further cause additional expenditures to the district if we don’t continue to maintain these,” he said.
He said the district previously been able to carry over large sums of capital carryover.
But “unfortunately we do not have any additional capital funds available to us,” he said. “The (previous) bond is fully exhausted.
“You’re going into the next fiscal year, Fiscal Year ‘25 there will be some harder conversations when we go back and look at this budget. But right now we can exhaust those into what we feel comfortable with going into Fiscal ‘24 but conversations will be had. We’ll be getting tougher into ‘25.”
He also told the board that staff was researching a potential adjacent ways levy, which doesn’t need voter approval and finances improvements such as a public road adjacent to district property.
“These funds can only be used for public right-of-ways and they’re very restricted,” Moore said. “But we’re still researching that but at some point whether it be fiscal ‘24 or ‘25 we will have to levy for additional funds to support our ongoing public right-of-ways projects and so forth.
“We’ve had several adjacent-ways projects and we still have some to come with the phase two of Higley High and their traffic-flow adjustment.”
The board is scheduled for a second review of the proposed capital budget March 8 with tentative approval April 5.
The board in January discussed the proposed $123 million maintenance-and-operation budget, which is getting a second look Feb. 22.