Higley CTE program sees growing success

By Cecilia Chan
GSN Managing Editor
At Williams Field High School, a classroom is set up to look like a courtroom replete with jury box, a judge’s bench and a witness stand as students take on the roles of defense attorney, prosecutor, judge, jury and victim advocate.
It’s not playacting, however, as they determine the fate of juveniles convicted of a misdemeanor by Maricopa County Juvenile Courts.
“They work with the assailant and determine the consequence that that person will have to work out to continue being a good citizen and not have that charge being on their record,” said Craig Pearson, assistant director of Career Technical Education.
“Our students get to sentence them and so the students get training through the Maricopa juvenile court system.”
Pearson said the once-a-month teen court is a juvenile diversion program in partnership with the county.
Welcome to Higley Unified School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program, which provides career-skills training that helps students become ready for college or work such as a lab assistant or an Adobe illustrator.
The program, which also offers dual-enrollment classes, has grown in popularity at Williams Field and Higley high schools with student enrollment shot up by 48% over the past five years to 2,572 for the current academic year.
“This is continuing to show a growth pattern in our district,” Pearson said in his update of the program to the Governing Board on Oct. 12. “As we continue to add programs and those programs continue to grow and be successful, we continue to attract students to these programs so we are excited about that.
“One of the things that I am very excited about is the fact that we currently are now offering and paying for certifications in every single one of our CTE programs and in many of these programs we are paying for multiple certifications for our students.”
Certifications offered included biotechnician assistant, crime-scene management, security guard and personal trainer.
The district’s CTE currently has 20 programs such as criminal justice, graphic design, film and TV and sports medicine – 11 at Williams Field and nine at Higley. Students are transported to the other high school if their campus doesn’t offer a program they want.
New this year is technical theater.
The largest CTE program in the district is criminal justice, according to Pearson.
“It is a program we started four years ago,” he said. “It had 30 students at Higley High School and 25 at Williams Field…and now the district has over 500 students. One in every five CTE students is in criminal justice.
“This program has exploded. There was no way to foresee this would be the popular program for our students but they are getting a lot of great information and they are loving this program.”
Person said part of the reason why students may be attracted to the program is because it’s “edgy.”
“It’s kind of like going to an amusement park but they are getting a great education,” he said, adding:
“Even though we only have about 35 to 40% of our students complete this program, I tell our teachers all the time is that we’re going to have a tremendous group of students that are educated citizens about the way law enforcement and the criminal justice system works and to me that is probably the most important thing that we can do.”
Pearson also reviewed the CTE program’s performance data.
“Higley students that complete two years of a program has a graduation rate of 96.7%,” he said. “A student in CTE finishes and graduates high school at a higher rate than the state average, at a higher rate then the general population as well. We are 4% above the state average of students who complete CTE programs.”
The district also tracked students six months after their graduation and the most recent data showed that 79.6% of Higley students placed either in a career field that they got training for in their CTE program, in a college program that is related to their CTE program or was serving in the community is some other way, according to Pearson.
“The state’s average is 76.5%, so we are above that,” he added.
CTE also has programs that train students to work in “non-traditional” fields.
“For example, such as having males in a (nursing) profession or having females in a welding or industrial-type program” Pearson explained.
“We are at 36.5% for our programs that have non-traditional classification, 36.5% of our students are non-traditional. We are one of very few districts in the state that meet this requirement.
“Many districts have struggled with this one mightily and the state average is 33.5% but I’ve seen those numbers as low as 10, 15 % for school districts.
“We are very fortunate to have programs that attract students and are not based on their genders and teachers that make students feel welcomed.”
For the state’s technical skills test administered at the end of the year, the district CTE’s passing rate was 75.3%, compared with the state average of 70.5%.
“It shows our teachers are very strong in what they are teaching, they’re very connected to their curriculum and they have delivery and practices that allows our students to understand and grasp the concepts,” Pearson said.
And, when it comes to industry-recognized credentials, 82.8% of seniors last year who completed a program earned an industry certification. The state’s average was 33%.
“To me that’s the No. 1 thing that I emphasize to our teachers is important to our program,” Pearson said.
“If we want to have quality programs and we want to show our programs are meeting industry needs, having the students graduate with that certification in hand is the measurement we are measured by.”
The program’s budget for the fiscal year was about $2.5 million, funded by sources, including EVIT money, state and federal grants. The biggest chunk, $1.4 million went toward teacher salaries and benefits.
Pearson said possible future opportunities included adding a new program such as medical assisting or physical therapy technician at Higley High to attract and retain students and adding a welding program at Williams Field.
“We have a unique opportunity at Williams Field High School,” he said. “We have a business industry partner come in and want to financially support a program, academically support the program and help support a teacher and build that program out.
“It is the Arizona Pipe Trades union. They’re currently looking for about 450 pipe welders and the pipeline is dry.”
Pearson said when students complete the welding program and graduate high school they would automatically be accepted into an apprenticeship program into the Arizona Pipe Trades union.
“That’s a pretty big deal,” he said. “That is a career starter for kids and that’s a career starter with zero debt and for our Gen Z kids that is one of their top priorities is to be debt-averse.”
According to John Lebsock, Higley High graphic design teacher, plans are in the works to integrate the CTE program at Sossaman Middle School.
The Governing Board also heard from two students who touted the experience they’ve received in the CTE program.
“CTE and Skills USA really is having an impact on our development as individuals and our ability to be career -ready like even out of high school,” said Lily Valencia.
Valencia is a graphic design student at Higley High and a national officer with Skills USA, a nonprofit association of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.
She said she was a bit undecided about her future plans but that she’s been accepted to Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona and was considering applying to University of Oregon, University of Chicago and Stanford University.
“I’m thinking of going into something medical,” she said. “I know it’s not related to graphic design but I really do admire the skills that I’ve gained.”
Board member Jill Wilson said both of her children benefited from the district’s CTE program.
“My son did two or three different classes not knowing quite what he wanted to do and my daughter’s currently doing one,” Wilson said. “She really enjoyed it or is enjoying it. It makes her excited to go to school, which is always something in high school that you’re not quite sure about but it’s very exciting to see that.”
Board member Michelle Anderson also extolled the program’s benefits.
“Whenever we talk CTE, I think it’s life-changing for students,” said Anderson, a teacher. “Sitting in high schools, I see it all the time where there’s students (who) just don’t know what they want to do.”
But the CTE program is giving meaning to the schools and to students, according to Anderson.
“To some of these students they’ve had to show up since kindergarten and it was fun for a while and then it hits junior high and high school and they’re like ‘why are we here’ and even teachers are like why are you here but this gives a meaning.
“It’s not a dumping ground for kids that aren’t going to college.”