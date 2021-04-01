Three months after Superintendent Michael Thomason announced his retirement from Higley Unified School District, he began taking his accrued leave that amounts to almost a full academic year of 180 days.
With 172.5 days in accumulated leave, that means Thomason will be able to collect his full year’s salary of $194,250 even though he began taking that leave Oct. 5 and won’t even have exhausted it by the time his retirement officially begins June 30.
The bulk of Thomason’s 172.5 days comprised 130.75 days of general leave – which are used for sick days, caring for an immediate family member or personal appointments, according to the district. The remainder comprised of vacation days.
His accumulated general leave time dates back to 2009, when he was hired by the district, according to district spokeswoman Teresa Joseph.
Thomason began his career in HUSD as a special education director and worked his way up the ladder. He was assistant superintendent of operations when the Governing Board in 2015 picked him to lead the district.
His decision in July to retire in order to focus on his “family and future endeavors” came unexpectedly as the board in 2019 had extended his contract to 2022.
Under his contract, Thomason earned 26 paid vacation days a year but was prohibited from carrying more than the 26 days into the next year.
He also is entitled to 14 days of general leave each year.
Joseph said the policy allows employees to accrue a maximum of 150 days of general leave, in addition to that maximum carryover of 26 vacation days.
She added the district keeps track of all employees’ general leave and vacation days with a special software program.
When Thomason’s officially leaves – likely at the end of the school year – Associate Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley will become superintendent July 1, according to a two-year contract approved by the Governing Board last year.
Foley has been earning $169,583 a year and that annual salary will go up to $195,000 when she assumes her new role.
She also is eligible for bonus pay of up to 6 percent of her annual base salary if she meets or exceeds goals set by the board.
Her contract includes some perks similar to the ones Thomason had.
For example, Thomason’s contract lists his automobile allowance at $9,000 a year and Foley will get the same.
Like Thomason, Foley also gets a free laptop and cell phone to use, district-paid premiums for life insurance and disability insurance and tax-deferred annuity equal to $10,000.
The board in July voted to award Foley a two-year contract as superintendent for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school year.