A combination of circumstances, help, foresight and resourcefulness have helped keep afloat the Higley Center for the Performing Arts during the pandemic.
The Gilbert arts center connected to the Higley School District last held a full capacity public concert in March 2020 and may be hosting a full house until August, when the “Nitty Gritty Dirt Band” performs.
But live performances have returned, under strict protocols.
Last year the center lost $200,000 from canceled bookings, but it was able to survive with financial help from the school district and rentals via live streaming.
“I’m seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” center Manager Robert Zucker said. “I feel that by the fall, by the time we do our show at end of August, I think that we’re going to be through this. I think that we will be back to the new normal.”
Zucker used a third-party promoter to handle the arts center’s 2022 season.
That way, it only offers the space and doesn’t take a financial hit if tickets don’t sell. Six concerts are booked so far with promoter Rocket Radio, which runs four small radio stations in the Southeast Valley called “The Bull.”
The shows include “Toast: The Ultimate Bread Experience” on April 23, “Bellamy Brothers” on Nov. 11 and “Collin Raye” on Nov. 19. Details are at higleycenter.org.
This year, the arts center has been allowing audiences, growing the sizes gradually, starting with just 100 people in January. It plans to be back to a 100 percent capacity by August, provided there’s no third or fourth wave of COVID-19, Zucker said.
“We want to believe it’s gone away but from where I am sitting right now, the uncertainty is right there. I have to be able to pivot at a moment’s notice,” he added.
Although the arts center is part of the Higley Unified School District, its revenue is not part of its budget and it operates independently with help from rentals and concerts.
“We earn the money that we spend. All expenses for advertising and supplies, repairs, comes out of money that we earn,” Zucker said.
Due to the loss of income, the school district has been paying the arts center for its use of the building for school events. Hence, it didn’t have to lay off or furlough a single employee.
The arts center employs two fulltime staffers, including Zucker, and seven part-time contractors, who are technicians and custodians. The in-person box office has been abolished, with tickets sold exclusively online.
Zucker is also grateful to the rentals by local dance groups that have continued their recitals and competitions through live streaming. Rentals were a huge part of the pre-COVID income. Fred Astaire Dance Studios is presenting Dance Fusion 2021 June 26.
“We are very busy right now with rentals, we have them coming in. We had lots of dance competitions the last few months. They looked a little different. We haven’t had 1,500 people on campus at one time,” he said.
“We did a block schedule; brought in a studio or two at a time and did live stream some stuff. Things have evolved and we’ve always found a way at Higley Center to keep going.”
Mary Madine, president at Southwest Youth Ballet, which has been holding its performances at Higley Center since 2008, said the Higley Center enabled her students to perform and retain some semblance of normalcy to their lives.
“They were absolutely great. We’re not only grateful, but we’re grateful that they had a lot of communication with us on their safety procedures and we were able to coordinate our safety procedures with theirs,” she said.
Zucker, who has 51 years of experience in the entertainment industry under his belt, sees normalcy returning to his profession, but with a caveat.
“I truly believe that we’re never going to go back to what it was because COVID’s never going to go away,” he said. “That’s my own scientific belief. I know there are a lot of people who disagree with me. But COVID’s going to just hang around and it’s just going to be like the flu.”
This means that people will have to continue to be careful, he said.
It also means that live-streaming theater may be here to stay.
“I think that live streaming has become an accepted part of society. We’re going to do live performances, but I think we’re also going to offer a streaming component for those people who prefer it that way.”
Madine outlined the pros and cons of the live streaming, where cameras were set up at various angles to film the show.
“If you’re a patron and want to see it at the same time it’s being performed, you would go to the streaming service site and purchase a ticket at that site and they would receive a link to watch the show,” she said.
A single ticket for a household costs $40. The in-person price of a ticket is $20.
“Normally a family of four would buy four tickets and now they’re watching at half the price essentially at home,” she said.
A lot of out-of-state residents bought tickets with the streaming service. “So, we’re looking even post-COVID, if that service is available, to keeping that service an option in the future,” she added.
Zucker likens it to youth of the past changing the face of the record industry because they wanted free stuff and to stream music. They didn’t want CDs, vinyl records and the like and changed the way things worked.
“I think that we’re seeing the same thing now,” he said. “There’s going to be a percentage of society who really like the idea of getting groceries and food delivered and likes turning on their big-screen TV at home and watching a live stream concert. They don’t necessarily want to go out anymore.
“They like this.”
Details: higleycenter.org