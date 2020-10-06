Four candidates are vying for the three open seats on the Higley Unified School Board election this November.
GSN sent questions to candidates Tiffany Shultz, Michelle Anderson and incumbents Greg Wojtovich and Kristina Reese. Only Anderson responded to the questions. The answers have been edited for space but the full set of responses is at gilbertsunnews.com
Michelle Anderson
Age: 43
Residence: Gilbert
Education: Bachelor’s of science in secondary education (emphasis in biology) plus an additional 18 hours in mathematics
Profession: High school chemistry and physical science teacher in the Queen Creek Unified School District
Do you have or had children attend HUSD schools: Yes. Our children have been in HUSD since kindergarten and are currently in 10th and 12th grades.
Community involvement: Currently serve son the Queen Creek High School Site Council. In communication with Williams Field High School administration and waiting for the WFHS Site Council to begin in order to apply to volunteer on the committee. Have served on the Coronado and Cooley Site councils; former member of the Cooley Leadership Team; served on the District Curriculum Committee; served on the District Leadership Committee; volunteered for crosswalk (multiple years) at Coronado Elementary; served on a team that purchased, packaged, and delivered meals to families in Gilbert and Mesa when the schools were closed for Red for Ed; and volunteered to prep and package meals provided by HUSD when the schools were closed for COVID-19.
Question: Why are you running for election?
A: My 12 years of employment in the Higley Unified School District (in Human Resources as the substitute coordinator and benefits specialist, in the Superintendent’s Office as the administrative assistant to the Governing Board, and Cooley Middle School as a science teacher) has enabled me to gain a unique and wide range of experiences, knowledge, participation and involvement with district operations, policies and procedures.
I have become educated and experienced with district policies and procedures and have had the opportunity to work with the superintendent (previous and current), directors, administrators, educators and support staff. I have always wanted to take my experience, knowledge, and passion to serve to the next level for the school district, but could not, for years, because I was employed in the school district.
Question: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district during the pandemic and how would you solve them?
A: Three challenges facing the district are:
1.Returning to in-class instruction and sustaining safe and quality learning and environments.
2.Holding online/remote instruction and in-class instruction simultaneously with the possibility for students to return to the classroom after the semester.
3.The recent change in the superintendent.
Proposed solutions include:
1.In order to sustain in-class instruction, students, staff and parents will need to work together to promote and follow practices that eliminate/reduce the spread of bacterial and viral microorganisms. Consistency will be key.
2.Simultaneous instruction for in-class and online learners and instructors needs have continuous and consistent communication among teachers and administrators regarding pacing, assessments, and transition.
3. (See response for question 5)
Question: What skills to you bring to the table and how will they benefit the district?
A: My skills include: being an educator for over seven years (in math and science); working in the Human Resources Department of a school district for nine years, which included supervising, coordinating, managing and orientating substitute teachers and teachers; processing newly hired employees; benefits enrollment orientation; operating in a confidential manner as it pertained to employee records; communicating processes and time frames; creating and maintaining an Employee Handbook; reviewing contracts; participating in employee evaluations; maintaining confidentiality; following: ARS, HIPPA, EEOC, FCRA, FLSA, FMLA, ADA, COBRA, OSHA, ASRS, federal and state laws, and district policy for hiring, managing, insuring and maintaining employees; communicating policy and procedures to staff; researching salaries; reviewing data on turnover and absenteeism; developing and managing a district-wide substitute teacher budget; and collaborating with the Finance and Payroll departments.
Question: Why should voters elect someone who doesn’t have any experience on a school board during a time of uncertainty due to COVID-19?
A: I am not a newcomer to education or district office operations. I will bring real experience and a unique perspective to the dais. I will not just be a warm body.
Although I have not served on a school board, I was employed as the Higley Unified School District administrative assistant to the Governing Board. I have worked directly with Higley superintendents, directors, administrators and school board members
Question 5: Do you agree with the current board’s decision to promote Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley to superintendent to serve through 2023 when Mike Thomason retires at the end of this school year instead of waiting for the new board to take office? Why or why not?
A: A new superintendent, not vetted by the community and determined rather quietly and quickly by the acting-Governing Board in executive session, will need to be visible on sites and in the community to build relationships and gain trust.
I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. (Dawn) Foley and am familiar with her. She is a highly intelligent, hardworking, talented woman.
Question: Do you think the board made the decision to reopen campuses for in-person learning was too soon or too late? Why?
A: I agree with students returning to the classroom, especially following the metrics and benchmarks.
Question: Do you think the current board is doing a good job and if not, why not and if so, why are you running then?
A: The current board is serving in an extremely difficult time that requires their attention to matters beyond “normal” school policies and procedures. … My observation is that the sitting board was not whole before the extreme challenges of COVID and has further divided them. I initially decided to run because I was no longer employed with the district and my level of expertise in education and within the district had grown.
Question: What areas do you see where the district can improve itself and how would you do it?
A: The district can improve in funding educational activities and resources. They can also review the budget to find funds to employ support staff that can assist classroom teachers and other educators with “other duties as assigned” so that they are not overextended, overexposed, and overworked.
There also needs to be improvement in the recruitment and sustainment of paraprofessionals and aides.