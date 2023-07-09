A Higley school board member is one of three Arizona mothers of biological girls who have asked a federal judge for permission to intercede in case to keep their daughters from having to compete against transgender females.
They have declared they want to defend the 2022 law that says public schools and any private schools that compete against them must designate their interscholastic and intramural sports strictly as male, female or coed.
It spells out that teams designated for women or girls “may not be open to students of the male sex.’’ And the statute says that is defined as the “biological sex’’ of the participant.
Higley Governing Board member Anna Van Hoek of Gilbert said she is sending one of her two daughters to an unidentified high school in the Chandler Unified School District to play softball on the school team after playing for a Higley middle school.
“Ms. Van Hoek believes these benefits would disappear because “the presence of biological boys creates a significant obstacle to girls achieving their best performance, "attorney James Rogers states in his request to intervene, adding:
“Her two daughters have experienced these obstacles firsthand, and her younger daughter would give up on softball if she were forced to play on a team with biological boys, or to compete against biological boys.”
Whether Van Hoek and the other two moms will get to participate in the case is not clear. The attorneys for the two transgender girls – one from Tucson and the other from Kyrene School District – who are suing to overturn the law already have told Rogers they will oppose the three mothers’ move.
Kyrene, which covers Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler and Tempe, has told the judge it will not defend itself in the suit – mirroring the position taken by state Attorney General Kris Mayes.
The same position has also been taken by the private Tucson school named as a defendant in the case, along with State Superintendent of Public Schools Tom Horne and the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which governs high school sports.
The lawsuit claims the ban is a violation of Title IX because it is discrimination on the basis of sex.
It also says the ban would cause the girls “to experience shame and stigma, denies them well-known physical and mental benefit that arise from playing school sports and directly contributes to negative physical and emotional health consequences.’’
Kyrene Governing Board members denounced the law when they made it part of the district’s official policy – an action they could not avoid because the district risked the loss of at least some state funding if they did not adopt it.
Because Mayes won’t defend the statue, state Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, have intervened.
So too has Horne, who unsuccessfully tried to get the case transferred from Tucson to the federal court in Phoenix.
The other two mothers seeking to intervene are from Glendale and the City of Maricopa.
In legal papers filed by Rogers, who is with the America First Legal Foundation, he is representing the three mothers and a group called Arizona Women in Action.
He argues they have a right to defend the law because most of the defendants won’t.
Rogers argues that while Horne is a defendant, he is hobbled by a lack of legal resources and that Horne’s job requires him to consider the needs of all public school students, including transgender females.
By contrast, Rogers says, the three women have a specific and immediate interest in upholding the law: the real possibility that their daughters will have to compete against those born male.
He told U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps, it appears that already has happened in at least two cases involving the mothers who want to intervene.
The National Center for Lesbian Rights and other attorneys are not seeking to overturn the 2022 law entirely and entitle all transgender girls to participate on girls’ teams.
Instead they are arguing that each bid by a transgender girl should be considered individually. And in this case, they say that since neither girl is experiencing puberty – one is too young and the other is on puberty blockers –they should be allowed to play with and against other girls.
That’s not the view of the three women who want their day in court to defend the law.
Rogers said all three mothers believe that participating in girls’ team sports has dramatically benefited their daughters’ personal and social development.
“Their experiences have built their self-confidence and allowed them to experience a type of camaraderie and friendship that could not be replicated anywhere else,’’ he told Zipps. “If their teams also included persons born as biological makes, virtually all those benefits would evaporate.’’
The Maricopa mom, Amber Zenczak, said her youngest daughter’s basketball team already played a game against another girls team that had a biological player.
“This transgender player violently fouled Ms. Zencsak’s daughter but the referees did not make any calls on this obvious foul, evidently because of fear of accusations of discrimination and to avoid retaliation from trans activists,’’ Rogers wrote.
In a written declaration, Zenczak said the prospect of biological males in female-only spaces such as locker room would make the girls “feel self-conscious and frustrated by having to change clothes or shower in the presence of a teammate having male genitalia in the locker room.’’
Rogers argues that the three women “have standing under federal and Arizona law to sue to protect their daughters’ interests.’’
Also seeking to intercede is Arizona Women of Action, described as originating in October 2020 as a text chain and organized as a political action committee in 2021.
While it has no formal membership, the lawsuit says a survey of the organization’s email subscribers showed 99.6% support the 2022 law.
Horne contends that, puberty or not, there is medical evidence that those born male are inherently stronger than those born female at all stages of development.
And that, Horne said, makes inclusion of transgender girls both unfair and potentially dangerous to biological female athletes.