The Higley Unified School District Governing Board gave a stamp of approval on the district’s newly launched dashboard that tracks COVID-19 cases on campuses.
The district is the latest East Valley district to launch the online tool, following Gilbert Public Schools and Mesa and Chandler Unified School Districts.
“I think it looks really nice, I think it has good information,” board member Scott Glover said last week. “It seems really weird to compliment a webpage of infectious diseases but here we are.”
Glover also liked that the dashboard is updated daily, Monday through Friday before 10 a.m., and that it lists resolved and active cases on each campus – something not done in the other districts.
“What Maricopa County requires is so unsatisfying,” Glover said. “Because there are teachers who are literacy coaches, math coaches and there’s office staff…in our building and amongst our kids and they are really not required to be notified.
“But they can now look at this and feel a little bit comfortable knowing where they are going to and what they are getting into and it’s too bad that at our level we have to be the ones to do this. I think everybody for all their work and thoughts that went into this. It’s a far cry from where we were.”
Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley said staff developed the dashboard over the fall break and decided to add the extra data of resolved cases for more transparency.
“We are erring on the side of over-conversation,” she said.
Foley said the active cases are of those that are on campus for in-person learning and are confirmed positive for the virus. Cases among online learners are not listed but are being tracked by the district, she added.
Last Thursday morning’s data showed five active cases at Williams Field High School; fours at Higley Traditional Academy; one at Chapparel Elementary and one at Sossaman Middle School.
There were 16 resolved cases for Higley High and one each for San Tan and Cortina elementary and Sossaman Middle school.
Board Vice President Kristina Reese said the public should keep in mind what county health officials defined as an outbreak could be as little as two cases.
“So. if someone is hearing there is an outbreak somewhere, whether it’s in our district, whether it’s in another district, that literally could mean two cases and they call it an outbreak,” Reese said.
Foley built upon Reese’s comment.
“One of the things we are finding as we navigate this with the Arizona Department of Health services here is that every scenario is just a little bit different,” Foley said. “And when they are defining numbers alone, the No. 2 is whether it’s epidemiologically linked or not.
“You could have two or three and you’re going ‘why haven’t they deemed it yet an outbreak?’ It all comes down to that contact tracing and it being linked.”
The board also met in a two-hour retreat Oct. 17.
Glover, whose term ends Dec. 31, was the only board member who did not attend.
The board reviewed goals for Foley, who will assume the superintendent’s role when Mike Thomason leaves the district. Thomason has not yet announced his last day, Foley said at the retreat.
Some of Foley’s goal for the school year include ongoing work with the Virtual Academy, figuring out how to hold events like prom and graduation and implement a transition superintendent plan.
The board also evaluated itself in five areas with scores ranging from “satisfactory” to “good.”
Some of the board’s comments for improvement included the need to establish as student-advisory committee, hold quarterly recognition of students’ in the community such as the nearby ASU Polytechnic and Realtors.