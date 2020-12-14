Revelations that a majority of the positive COVID-19 cases on Higley Unified School District campuses stems from staff and students ignoring safety protocols didn’t sit well with the Governing Board.
“We created a COVID policy to try and protect our students and our staff,” Vice President Kristina Reese said. “I am very concerned with that amount, with that percentage not following our safety protocols.”
The board viewed a video last Wednesday on how cases are tracked on the district dashboard and saw that between Sept. 8 and Nov. 30, there were 158 positive cases district-wide. Of that number, 37 involved staff, of which 72 percent was largely the result of coming to work sick, according to lead district nurse Jillian Fulton.
Of the 121 student cases, 74 percent involved failures to follow protocols by participating in off-campus activities such as parties, sleepovers or attending events where preventative measures were not followed, Fulton said. A few cases involved students coming to school sick while waiting for their COVID-19 test results.
“I know our staff definitely feels obligated,” Reese said. “They want to come to work but when they’re sick, they’re sick. If there is any concern they need to stay home.
“Looking at the 74 percent not following our policy and procedures is concerning to me. I think this needs to be a topic of conversation between our district’s administration and our site administrations. Is there anything further we can do, what can we do? How can we handle it from the student’s side, how can we handle it from the staff’s side?”
Of greater concern, Reese said, was the increasing positive active cases out in the community.
“We’ve seen our numbers increase in our community,” Reese said. “We know kids are safer at school but when you have almost 75 percent of people not following what does keep us safe, we’re not going to be a safe place for long. Public education is a right and we are fortunate to be in-person and I don’t want to lose that privilege right now because 75 percent can’t follow safety protocols.”
The district’s dashboard is updated daily and last Thursday, it reported 26 active cases in HUSD. The Town of Gilbert’s dashboard showed a total of 12,321 confirmed cases last Thursday.
Data released on Dec. 10 by the county health department showed that for the week of Nov. 29 – the latest available – two of the three benchmarks districts use as guidelines for keeping campuses open or closed showed substantial virus spread for the second consecutive week.
For Higley, there were 488 cases per 100,000 people and 14.8 percent positive new test results – both indicative of substantial virus spread. Hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms were closing in on the substantial spread with 9.1 percent.
Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley said virtually all administration meetings devote a significant amount of time to the management of the pandemic and she didn’t see that changing. She noted the district adopted a mask policy and has a mitigation plan in place.
“I think on-going conversation, navigation of this as things continue to evolve and change is going to be part and process of this,” Foley said. “The more we learn, the more it impacts our behavior and how we move forward and so awareness is really important.”
She said Fulton has visited each campus to educate staff about the dashboard and has seen improvement in staff behavior.
“It’s so infuriating that so much of this is avoidable if people would just follow the advice of experts,” said board member Scott Glover at his last meeting before leaving office. “My rage meter is high.”
Not to minimize the issue, Glover said the 72 percent of staff who didn’t follow policy amounted to 26 people compared with the thousands who come to work in the district and in the area.
“If the folks would just adhere to what we are asking and what the rest of us are all sacrificing in doing, we’d be ahead of this thing,” he said, suggesting that people educate those who are “willfully ignorant” of the safety measures.
“This country is still very divided on many, many things,” board President Amy Kaylor said. “Our community is divided on many different issues and this is an area where if your child is sick, please stay home. Stay home and also go get a test.”
She said if the younger children can keep their masks on the teenagers also need to be doing that in school.
“This is not the time to be sending kids to school sick and playing some kind of Russian roulette game, I’ve seen it and heard teachers talk about it. We need to do better,” Kaylor said.