Low enrollment at the 2-year-old Higley Virtual Academy prompted one school board member to recently ask when it might make sense to discontinue it.
When Higley Unified School District launched the stand-alone K-12 school in 2021-22, it was one of the last in the East Valley to do so. Enrollment last week stood at 235 students, about the same as the previous school year. HUSD has over 13,000 students.
“In regards to the K-6 and the numbers, they’re low as it goes,” Governing Board member Tiffany Shultz said at the July 20 meeting. “Is there a point where we look at it the numbers and it doesn’t make sense anymore for us to offer it to kids?”
Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley said families continue to choose the virtual academy and that the district was staffing it appropriately but “at some point, we will have to make the determination whether or not we would continue to do that.
“These are still unique times. Some of these families continued with us and they want to continue with us and so we’re going to have to make that decision every year,” she added.
“At this point the commitment was made to continue the momentum there and just staff it appropriately realizing that we’re making accommodation but the reality is that we have accommodated about as far as we can to make it make sense.”
She said although the academy is providing quality and consistent learning, there comes a point when it’s not realistic to continue and the decision will need to be made.
But the hope is to continue to provide the virtual learning academy for K-6 students like most of the surrounding school districts do, according to Foley.
“But it does mean you staff it differently,” she said. “But in the event that we are ever in a position where we look at the staffing and say this doesn’t make sense to continue, our goal would be to make sure families are informed as far in advance as possible so that they can make decisions.”
Board member Jill Wilson asked what the district was doing to get the word out about the virtual academy.
“One of our focuses in our strategic plan is our marketing process,” Foley said. “We have been marketing, we’ve been advertising, we’ve been putting things in various modalities that we are advertising in but this is one of the things we’re going to continue to focus on, prioritize and bring more information to you about what that will look like and how we are doing that.”
Board President Amy Kaylor noted that most of the district’s online learning “started during COVID so some families may not realize this is here to stay, that we have a virtual academy and online classes for our kids.”
She said that guidance counselors could suggest the academy to students trying to figure out their classes.
“It may be like a scan code outside the counselor’s office like, ‘hey, if your class isn’t offered, scan here and see if it’s offered online,’” Wilson added.
The discussion came about during a presentation updating the board about the accredited online alternative program housed at Power Ranch Elementary.
Principal John Dolan noted the successes and challenges with the academy, which offers over 50 classes for secondary students.
“The success with what we’ve seen, is more touches,” Dolan said. “My teachers feel they get the opportunity to touch more kids in a given day because of the fact that they can now say, ‘OK, I only need to see you two, three now or I can put you guys in a breakout room to do this and I can work on this.’
“So, that’s been a definitely a success for them. I also think that because of the way the model is parents have to be involved.”
Some of the major challenges included students sometimes not coming to a meeting.
“In a classroom I can walk over and tap a kid and say, ‘hey’ but you can’t tap the screen,” Dolan said, “So, it’s a call to the parents.”
Another challenge was getting students to come in person to take certain tests.
“We struggle with that and part of it was definitely some kids went online because of COVID,” Dolan said. “But as the year progressed we got them to realize that we need them to be here.”
Foley said one thing that is not negotiable is a requirement for in-person standardized tests and that Dolan has worked hard with families to look for “alternative opportunities and in schedules and spaces and places to help them feel comfortable and confident about bringing their child in.”
“You cannot be in the elementary model if you are not willing to bring your child to testing because state testing requires us to,” she added.
Dolan said new at the elementary level for this school year is the opportunity for students to socialize with monthly Fun Fridays, which allows them on campus for physical education and teacher-led activities such as movies, game day and reading.
“So, on those Fridays, it now becomes a live lesson with their teacher,” Dolan said. “Each month there’s going to be a different activity. We want these kids to come in so they have the opportunity to socialize because they’re at home all by themselves.”
Students opting to stay at home also will get the same program online, he added.
For secondary students, the academy is offering dual enrollment classes through Chandler Gilbert Community College.
“If we can’t get enough kids, obviously we won’t have it but it’s kind of cool to say that we’re going to be able to offer that to kids,” Dolan said.