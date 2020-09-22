The race for the three open seats on the Higley Unified School District Governing Board is down to four candidates after a second withdrew.
Scott Glover and Michelle Bugg are no longer running in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Glover would not say why he was not seeking re-election while Bugg said she left the race for personal reasons but will consider running in two years. Because she withdrew late, her name will still appear on the ballot.
Left in the nonpartisan race are incumbents Greg Wojtovich and Kristina Reese facing challengers Michelle Anderson and Tiffany Shultz. Gilbert Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Reese, Shultz and Wojtovich.
Anderson is a science teacher and has worked as an educator for over 15 years. She unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2014.
Anderson and her family have lived in the school district for seven years and her children have been attending HUSD schools for 12 years.
Her top two priorities are looking at possibly changing how current school staff are evaluated and focusing on funding and staff for special education.
Shultz is the owner of a company that offers marketing, public relations services and produces large-scale festivals. She’s lived in the school district for 13 years.
Her campaign platform includes fiscal responsibility and advocating for equal funding for the district and adequate funding from the state.
Wojtovich has served on the board since 2015 and lived in the district for nine years. He retired this year as a career advisor at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and is father to four college-educated children.
His highest priority is to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff during the pandemic, followed by helping students bridge from education to the job market.
Reese has served since 2013 and is currently the board’s vice president. She has lived in the district for over 10 years and is the owner of A Child’s Pace at The Ranches, a childcare business.
Her priorities include strong leadership and student-focused decisions.
The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board election was canceled because there were no challengers to the three incumbents – Reed Carr, Lori Wood and Sheila Rogers Uggetti.
Instead the three will be appointed sometime in December or January, according to the Maricopa County School Superintendent’s Office.