The Higley Center for the Performing Arts has rolled out its schedule of special events that anyone can access for free at higleycenter.org/hctv.htm.
HHB, a Rock and Roll Experience. Band members play in Higley Unified musical groups. 7 p.m. May 14.
Rhythm of the North. Episode 3, “Gett’n Home Boogie,” is a 7-10-minute program for kids in grades 2-6 with entertainer Johnny B. 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. on May 11, May 13 and May 15.
Catapult Magic Shadows. The second of a three-part show by Catapult Magic Shadows looks at the show world of spy movies and TV shows. This piece is followed by a Shadow Play Tutorial, which shows families how to make a shadow animal and demonstrates the skill and artistry of the Catapult dancers. 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 12 and May 14.
One Night in Memphis. This high-energy production takes you back to Dec. 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 9; and 7 p.m., May 13 and May 15.
Moody Blues. Gordy Marshall, the drummer of the iconic band for 25 years, hosts with a band of studio musicians who recreate the legendary band’s songs. 2 p.m. May 10 and 7 p.m. May 11.
Lee Rocker. Stray Cat member Lee Rocker and his all-star band two years were invited by Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates to perform an intimate listening-room show at his home. The full performance was captured on film. 7 p.m. May 10 and May 12.