Nicole Gutierrez said she was exposed to COVID-19 while in math class last month and unknowingly brought the deadly virus home – putting her father in the hospital.
The Highland High School senior is vigilant about wearing a mask because her dad has Type 2 diabetes, her mom is a severe asthmatic and her grandmother, who lives with them, has hypertension, Type 1 diabetes and heart issues.
“I gave it to my father first,” Nicole said. “He thought he had a normal cold and it got so bad until he couldn’t breathe and was terrified and had to go to the hospital. He ended up on a heavy breathing tube pushing 90 percent of the oxygen into his lungs. That didn’t work. He had to go onto a ventilator, which he was there for around 15 days.
“He was scared for his life, that he would never be able to see us again.”
Nicole was one of four Highland students who told the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board how faculty at the school have not enforced the district’s mandatory mask policy, allowing untold numbers of students to walk around without a face covering.
Although Nicole’s dad told her not to blame herself for what had happened, the teenager fell into a depression and experienced anxiety and panic attacks.
“I was thinking ‘I’m causing my own father to die,’” Nicole told the board last Tuesday. “There’s not a second that I don’t blame myself for his sickness. I was wrong about how I wasn’t going to put my family in danger.”
Nicole, who is in a number of AP courses, ended up with pneumonia and bronchitis caused by COVID-19 and missed a month of school.
What happened with the Gutierrez family likely could have been avoided had students in her math class followed the safety protocol set in place, according to the teen.
“No one in that class wears a mask at all,” said Nicole, who is mildly asthmatic and is worried about the mutated coronavirus strains. “If they do, it’s under their chin or under their nose. Being that class isn’t available online along with a lot of my other classes has put not only me but my family in grave danger.”
Nicole and the three other classmates begged the board to enforce and put more teeth into the mask mandate it adopted as part of the district dress-code policy, which includes bans against bare midriffs and baggy pants.
The teens proposed the district do what other districts have done – require defiant students to do two weeks of online learning if caught not wearing or incorrectly wearing a mask in school.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks help slow the spread of the virus and earlier this month the agency recommended people wear double masks.
“In previous years, I’ve seen first-hand that the dress code is very important to teachers and to other administrators,” senior Milana Withee-Lara said.
“Many students, mostly females, have been dress-coded in the past almost every single day because showing skin is distracting to other students,” Milana added. “To me, wearing your mask incorrectly is more distracting.
“Wearing masks is included in the dress code, yet many teachers do not enforce it if someone is violating the rule. So, people breaking this rule is way more distracting and detrimental than a student wearing a tank top in the hot Arizona weather.”
Milana said because there is no enforcement, she and others are afraid to sit near or walk down hallways with other students who aren’t wearing or are incorrectly wearing masks.
“Why does my education have to be compromised because someone doesn’t have any sympathy for their peers?” Milana asked, adding:
“No other dress-code rule affects someone’s education. No other rule makes one afraid to even show up for class.”
She said according to the CDC, the age group of her peers at her school are mostly going to be asymptomatic so there’s no way to tell who has COVID or not.
“We have 3,000 students walking these hallways,” Milana added. “We need to go back to hybrid. Half of our staff here is not enforcing the rules.”
She said she’s been told to take her courses online to avoid being on campus but that’s not possible.
“I personally tried to go online but all of my classes, which are AP, have all been at the exact same time and other classes weren’t being offered at all,” Milana said. “We have no other options but to step into an infected building. We are forced to hurt Gilbert Public Schools families just to attend school.”
Senior Lindsey Stevens, who has a family member with a pre-existing lung condition, said they have brought their concerns to counselors, administrators and the principal at Highland High.
“Our principal has taken some steps,” Lindsey said. “But due to the number of students overwhelming the staff, she said she cannot control this.”
The campus has 3,234 students and staff and last Wednesday reported three active cases and 138 resolved COVID-19 cases – the highest among all GPS schools.
Highland Principal Melinda Murphy did not respond to the Gilbert Sun News’ requests for comment.
“Tonight we are just asking for the enforcement of masks while inside the building,” Lindsey said. “There are giant crowds of mask-less kids we have to swerve and avoid outside. It’s impossible for us to avoid the influx of people not wearing masks inside.
“To take our own measures, we wear multiple masks all day long, we hold our breath and shield our eyes in the hallway. We take every long route to do our best to avoid them.”
She said mask rules have created a “grim divide” between students on her campus.
Milana added they have experienced damage to relationships with other students simply for asking they pull up their mask.
“Some of us have been called derogatory names because we are vocal and care about our families and friends,” Milana said.
Senior Hannah Siby asked who can sign off on a mask-exemption form and if a student can’t wear a mask why not have them wear a face shield instead, like students who have physical disabilities.
According to the district, only medical doctors can sign a student’s mask waiver and each individual school manages its face-covering exemptions.
Superintendent Shane McCord informed Hannah they were unable to respond to her because she spoke during the public comments section of the meeting.
“I’m asking you to sympathize with us and to hear your students out,” Melina said. “The board is supposed to protect us and we are begging you to do your part. This is our last resort and we need people like you who have the power to please do something.”
District spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said “on all of our campuses, our administrators, teachers and support staff are working diligently to promote the wearing of face coverings preschool-12th grade.”
She said the promotion includes regular announcements, posted notifications on campus and reminders both school-wide and within the classroom.
“If a student comes to school without a face-covering there are supplies on every campus and employees ensure these are distributed as needed,” Antestenis said.
“If a student refuses to wear a face-covering and does not have an exemption, the administration will call their parent/guardian and request that they be picked up from school.”
Antestenis said the district does not track how many students are sent home for refusing to wear a mask.
Board member Jill Humpherys, the only board member to respond to a request for comment, said she didn’t have anything more to add to what was issued by Antestenis.