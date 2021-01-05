The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to decide the scope of immunity for state lawmakers, using a case involving a senator whose district includes part of Gilbert.
Without comment the justices last month agreed to hear arguments by former House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, now starting his second term as a senator in Legislative District 17, that he cannot be sued by ousted state Rep. Don Shooter because he released an investigative report nearly three years ago concluding that the Yuma Republican was guilty of sexual harassment.
Mesnard claims that falls “within the sphere of legitimate legislative activity’’ which generally immunizes legislators from legal action.
The court also has agreed to decide whether that “sphere’’ covers the separate decision by Mesnard to issue a press release explaining his actions.
Shooter contends that release falls outside any official legislative action. And that, he argues, allow him to sue Mesnard over alleged “false and misleading statements.’’ about the report.
The Supreme Court likely is Mesnard’s last remaining effort to have the lawsuit filed by Shooter dismissed.
His attorney, Steve Tully, has made the same arguments to both a trial judge and the state Court of Appeals. But in both cases the courts declined to grant blanket immunity
There is no specific provision in the Arizona Constitution granting broad immunity to state legislators. What there is, however, is a section saying that lawmakers are not liable “for words spoken in debate.’’