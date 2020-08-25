Arizonans will get a chance to decide if they want to hike taxes on the state’s most wealthy to help fund K-12 education.
The Arizona Supreme Court concluded that the 100-word description on petitions for the Invest in Education measure “did not create a significant danger of confusion or unfairness.’’
The unanimous decision reverses the decision by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury, who concluded that backers of the measure “circulated an opaque Trojan horse of a 100-word description, concealing principal provisions of the initiative.’’
The high court also found that various methods of providing bonuses and incentives paid petition circulators did not run afoul of state laws that prohibit paying people on a per-signature basis.
Wednesday’s ruling is a setback for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which financed the successful legal bid to keep a nearly identical measure from going to voters two years ago.
That means the business group and its allies now will be forced to make their arguments to voters that a tax hike that affects only the top 4 percent of wage earners is bad public policy.
Proponents contend that the current tax structure benefits the richest Arizonans, saying they pay proportionately less of their income to support government and public education than those at the bottom.
Arizona has a tiered income tax structure.
Individuals pay 2.59 percent on the first $53,000 of taxable income, 3.34 percent on everything between that and $106,000, 4.17 percent on income of $106,00 through $318,000 and 4.5 percent on everything over that.
Proposition 210 would add a 3.5 percent surcharge on all incomes above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples.
So, a single person with taxable income of $350,000 a year would pay 8 percent – the 4.5 percent rate and the 3.5 percent surcharge – only on $100,000; taxes for everything below that $250,000 cutoff would remain the same.
And anyone whose income did not reach the threshold would be unaffected.
Proponents say that could raise $940 million a year; legislative budget staffers put that at $827 million for the first year.
Of whatever is collected, 50 percent is earmarked for hiring and raises for teachers and classroom support personnel, with 25 percent for other support personnel and 10 percent for program to attract and retain new teachers.
Another 12 percent is for career and workforce training programs with the balance set aside for the Arizona Teachers Academy, which provides free college tuition to those who agree to go into teaching.
Jaime Molera who chairs the chamber-financed opposition group, called Wednesday’s ruling a “disappointment.’’
Molera is focusing on the fact that, for top wage earners, the tax rate would go from 4.5 percent to 8 percent, a 77.7 percent increase. And he argued that will create a “damaging’’ increase to small businesses.
That is based on the argument that some businesses are set up so that the company pays no income tax and the earnings pass through to the owners’ personal tax forms.
David Lujan, who helped craft the initiative, said that is leaving out one crucial component.
He said owners do not pay taxes on the gross proceeds of their businesses but only on the net profits, after paying employees, rent and other operating costs.
And Lujan, director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, said those earnings more than $250,000 a year as individuals or $500,000 as couples should contribute more to funding K-12 education.
Amber Gould, who chairs the Invest in Education campaign, called Wednesday’s ruling “an important victory because it gives millions of Arizona voters the opportunity to put more resources into our schools.’’
She noted that it will not impact working and middle-class families.
Legislative budget staffers say the state is now providing $5,762 per student, compared with $4,163 in 2001. But the same analysis shows that, after adjustments for inflation, state aid now is actually 4.5 percent less than what it was in 2001.
Gov. Doug Ducey already has staked out a position against the tax hike.
“That’s a whopping amount, especially considering that our economy is recovering from recession and high unemployment,’’ he wrote in a statement against the measure.