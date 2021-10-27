The Gilbert Redevelopment Commission weighed in on Heritage North, a proposed mixed-used project that includes a five-story hotel, and a 288-unit apartment building at the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Juniper Avenue.
The roughly 10-acre site in the Heritage District is vacant except for an outdated Burger King, which would be removed for the project. The land was owned by the town, which sold it for the private development.
“I don’t know if it’s the power lines or just me personally but I feel like this parcel doesn’t feel like the downtown,” said Chairman Peter Sciacca at last Wednesday’s study session. “And now it does.
“I feel like the applicant has done a good job with the buildings and as the other commissioners pointed out the tiered approach of different levels of the building so it really feels like an extension, a proper extension of downtown. So I’m really happy with the look and feel because right now, it’s obviously a blank canvas but didn’t really feel like a part of the soul and the heart of the actual district. I’m really excited to see this get developed.”
The applicant proposes seven buildings, a paseo or a multi-use pathway and a stand-alone, five-level parking garage with 696 spaces.
The project has undergone significant changes such as dropping the number of hotel rooms to 100 from 150, adjusting building heights and realigning the paseo through the development since the last submittal, according to staff.
Applications were originally submitted in March of 2020 and study sessions were held in the spring of 2020, but since that time staff and the applicant have been working to refine the project, according to Principal Planner Ashlee MacDonald.
The tallest building in the project would be the multi-family at five stories with amenities on the rooftop. It also would have an attached parking garage.
The 80,000-square-foot hotel at 60 feet tall is proposed to have a rooftop sign and rooftop amenities, including a pool. The remaining buildings would house office and retail uses.
Doralis Machado-Liddell, who lives in the Heritage District, voiced concerns, including one about parking.
“According to the development agreement, the developer shall be responsible to provide on-site parking for all uses located within the project through the combination of surface parking and vertical parking structures,” she said. “So all parking shall be within that and it didn’t talk about an administrative use permit to decrease parking.
“I think parking is something that needs to be addressed because, yes, it will be overflow and we have problems in that as it is.”
MacDonald said concerns at two neighborhood meetings attended by 11 people – one was held two days before the study session - included issues with parking overflowing into residential neighborhoods and traffic.
She said the residential garage satisfies the parking requirement for the multi-family building with 50 extra parking spaces that would accommodate hotel guests.
The hotel requires 110 parking spaces and there is some on-street parking available, she added.
She said the applicant was not meeting the town’s minimum requirement for parking for the project but staff is looking at solutions to address that.
Sciacca said for a future meeting he would like to see discussed the possible foot traffic for the other buildings and maybe shared use of both garages.
“There seems to be adequate parking (for the multi-family) but across the Valley, when we see multi-family it always seems to be insufficient parking, especially if you go to a complex at night you’ll see cars parked on the street,” he said.
He said with the site being 10 acres, it’s a lot of people coming into the area.
“What I love about the site is the critical mass,” he said. “I think downtowns sometimes you know they’re not viable if they don’t have critical mass and this is a good job of critical mass.”
Commissioner Boe Bigelow requested that when the rooftop sign comes back before the body for approval, that staff presents diagrams and heights of the buildings and the height and length of the sign.